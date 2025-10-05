Fred Again Teams With Amyl And The Sniffers For 'You're A Star'

(Atlantic) Fred again.. releases new single "you're a star" with Amyl and the Sniffers. "you're a star" arrives as the first track from the new era of Fred's infinite, ever-evolving USB album.
Last week, Fred announced the next run of his acclaimed USB series, revealing he will be releasing ten songs and playing ten shows in ten cities around the world across ten weeks.
Fred's USB album originally began in 2022, featuring tracks like "Baby Again", "Rumble" alongside Skrillex & Flowdan, "Jungle", "leavemealone" with Baby Keem and "stayinit" with Lil Yachty, as well as remixes from Nia Archives, HAAi and Rico Nasty, before the first collection was released on vinyl as USB001 in 2024.
