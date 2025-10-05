Phantogram Share New Song 'Earthshaker'

(GA) Los Angeles-based duo Phantogram release "Earthshaker" as they reflect on their last album release Memory Of A Day last fall. They just finished their tour with Deftones across North America before diving headfirst into another headline tour, including stops at Austin City Limits (ACL) and iii POINTS Festival.

Phantogram adds: "While making Earthshaker, we had a lot of fun recreating late-60's inspired drum breaks and vintage guitar textures, casing that raw, timeless feel. The result sits somewhere between old soul and Krautrock - familiar yet hypnotic. We are really proud of how it came together and we hope you love it too."

Earlier this year, they released "In My Head" in collaboration with electronic musician Whethan (Charli XCX, Dua Lipa etc.) And last year, Phantogram released their album Memory Of A Day in a new partnership with Neon Gold Records, the celebrated indie label known for its long lineage of powerful alt pop artists from Charli XCX and HAIM to Tove Lo, MARINA and Christine and the Queens.

Phantogram live:

Sun, Oct 05 - Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival 2025

Mon, Oct 06 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

Thu, Oct 09 - Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall

Sat, Oct 11 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theater

Sun, Oct 12 - Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

Mon, Oct 13 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

Wed, Oct 15 - Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

Thu, Oct 16 - St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

Fri, Oct 17 - Miami, FL @ III Points 2025

Sun, Oct 19 - Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

Mon, Oct 20 - South Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

