Alien Ant Farm Ink With Judge & Jury Records

(TS) Southern California alt-rock band Alien Ant Farm, known for fusing heavy riffs, catchy hooks, and an unmistakable sense of personality, has announced their signing to Judge & Jury Records, a powerhouse record label and production company founded by multi-platinum producer Howard Benson (My Chemical Romance, Seether, Skillet, Of Mice & Men) and Neil Sanderson of Three Days Grace.

On the signing, Alien Ant Farm shares "Signing to Judge and Jury is a true blessing for us. Neil was very vocal about making something happen. Through the years, Howard Benson has been mentioned in our own personal conversations. Him being involved in so many wonderful rock records, we are confident that this opportunity will yield a great chapter for Alien Ant Farm and everyone involved. Cheers to the future!"

Howard Benson and Neil Sanderson add "Dryden is a truly unique vocalist and I've always wanted to work with him. Our team is so stoked to see what we all can create for Alien Ant Farm next release. They are truly one of the hardest working and unique bands in our genre!"

Since forming in Riverside in 1996, the band has carved out a unique place in rock history; first exploding onto the global stage with their breakout 2001 album ANThology, which featured the hit single "Movies" and their era-defining cover of Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal." That record would go on to be certified multi-platinum, and its 25th anniversary is just around the corner in 2026; a milestone that underscores the band's enduring impact on the genre

Alien Ant Farm continues to push forward creatively while embracing their legacy. Known for their genre-defying approach to alternative rock and blending elements of metal, punk, prog, and pop... they've built a reputation for experimentation, evolution, and explosive live shows that have taken them around the world.

Across six studio albums, including TruANT (2003), Up in the Attic (2006), Always and Forever (2015), and most recently mAntras (2024), the band has explored everything from introspective struggles to full-blown anthemic rock with both emotional depth and sonic variety. Their latest work reflects a band that has grown up without losing the spark that made them stand out in the first place.

Currently, Alien Ant Farm is writing new music and continuing to tour, reconnecting with longtime fans while winning over new ones with every performance. Nearly three decades into their career, the band remains as passionate and driven as ever proving that reinvention and staying power can go hand in hand.

Related Stories

CKY Frontman Shares Statement After Allegedly Punching Alien Ant Farm Singer

Alien Ant Farm Singer Punched In The Face By CKY Frontman

Alien Ant Farm Takes Fans On 'Last dAntz'

Alien Ant Farm Share New Song 'Fade'

News > Alien Ant Farm