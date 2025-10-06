Brantley Gilbert Inks With BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville

() BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville is thrilled to announce the signing of MULTI-PLATINUM-selling country artist and 7x #1 powerhouse Brantley Gilbert. Led by Jon Loba, BMG Americas President of Frontline Records, the BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville team joined Gilbert on stage at his Nashville stop of the Tattoos Tour that runs coast-to-coast across North America through February 2026.
"I'm fired up to kick off this next chapter with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville," shares Gilbert. "They support their artists in ways that really move the needle, and it means a lot that they believe in what we're building and want to be a part of it. We've got some big things on the horizon, and I'm looking forward to having this crew in my corner as we take it to the next level."
"I'll never forget years ago when JoJamie Hahr came into my office on fire about an independent artist named Brantley Gilbert," says Loba. "From my first listen, it was easy to hear what she was so excited about. He proved her right, exploding into the mainstream of Country music. He continues to be one of the most exceptional writers of today with the live show to match. We saw the rabid connection he's built with his audience again Friday night at First Bank Amphitheater. JoJamie and I dreamed of one day working again with Brantley. Luckily for us and BMG, dreams come true!"
The electrifying, hell-raisin' entertainer, who has racked up more than 8.3 BILLION career streams, boasts back-to-back PLATINUM-selling albums and seven chart-topping No. 1s including the RIAA 7x PLATINUM "Bottoms Up;" 2x PLATINUM "Country Must Be Country Wide;" 2x PLATINUM "You Don't Know Her Like I Do;" 2x PLATINUM "One Hell of An Amen;" and the PLATINUM-certified "What Happens In A Small Town." He also wrote ACM Artist of the Decade and now labelmate Jason Aldean's massive No. 1 smashes "Dirt Road Anthem" and "My Kinda Party."
A godfather of country's modern rock-and-rap rebellion, this fiery ACM, CMA, and AMA award-winner has been carving his legacy since 2009 - fusing unshakable grit with blue-collar values and humble faith that's helped define the genre. With a hard-earned formula of no-BS authenticity and adrenaline-fueled storytelling, he laid the groundwork for today's boundary-breaking country scene.
