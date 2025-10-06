Bruce Springsteen and Jeremy Allen White Do Deliver Me From Nowhere Town Hall

(SiriusXM) Bruce Springsteen and Jeremy Allen White sat down for a special "Deliver Me From Nowhere" town hall on SiriusXM's E Street Radio hosted by Jim Rotolo.
During the interview, Bruce Springsteen revealed how he knew Jeremy Allen White was the right actor to step into his shoes and shared his reaction to how "Nebraska" performed on the charts. Jeremy Allen White also revealed which Bruce Springsteen song was hardest to record.
Jim Rotolo: Bruce, did you believe going into this that someone could portray your emotional and creative state at the time of "Nebraska" or is it such a personal and authentic album?
Bruce Springsteen: Well, I'd seen "The Bear," so I knew the perimeters of Jeremy's talents, you know, and I related to that character on "The Bear" very deeply myself, and I knew that this is the guy that could play the complexities of my own emotional state at that point in my life, you know, and that was the most important thing to me, that, I mean, I could see how, just from watching "The Bear," how Jeremy worked in interior, you know.
Jim Rotolo: Which was more challenging, singing the more rocking songs or the acoustic slowed down stuff.
Jeremy Allen White: I mean, none of it was easy, but I'll remember recording "Born in the USA for the rest of my life." That song put me on my. I lost my voice. I needed a nap and I saw Bruce shortly after that recording. It was about a week before we started shooting the film and Bruce had a documentary film, "Road Diary" that was out on Hulu, and so they had an event that was, you know, nearby and I saw Bruce after that, and I didn't have any voice and he said, "What'd you do today?" and I said, "I recorded Born in the USA," and he said, "Yeah, that sounds about right," and yeah. It was a funny thing. You know, we had about a week until we started shooting, and I lost my voice entirely. I just stopped speaking for a couple days, and then my voice started to come back and I loved the sound of it. I had this real rasp and I was like, "Oh, man, how can I capture this or recapture this?" And so there was a period in that first week, I don't know if I ever told you this, Bruce, where I was waking up in the morning and I was screaming into a pillow to try and recapture like a little bit of that rasp, but I think my neighbors were getting nervous and I knew that I couldn't go on that way. Maybe, you know, I wouldn't be able to continue, so it was only about a week that I did that, but "Born in the USA." I mean, I don't know how Bruce, you perform that song.
Bruce Springsteen: That's still a hard song for me to sing. That's the hardest song of the night for me to sing.
The full interview will air on SiriusXM's E Street Radio (ch. 20) on Monday, October 20 at 10:00 am ET.
