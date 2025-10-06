Ian Munsick Hitting The Road For Eagle Flies Free Tour

(EBM) Building on the release of his third studio album, Eagle Feather, country singer-songwriter and rising star Ian Munsick will embark on the headlining The Eagle Flies Free Tour in early 2026.

Beginning February 13 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and featuring 17 dates with special guests Lanie Gardner, Ben Haggard, Tyler Nance and Jake Worthington, the run will again highlight one of the most distinctive voices in modern country music - and his distinctive modern-Western style.

Sharing the news directly to fans after revealing his recent departure from his label, Warner Music Nashville, Munsick expressed his appreciation for their support, stating, "Of all the accomplishments and relationships I've made since I started my music career, one remains at the summit of the mountain; fans like you. You have allowed me to break the chains of Music Row and fly free. You were the reason I moved to Nashville in the first place and you are now the reason why I have the freedom to blaze my own trail.

"The Eagle Flies Free Tour will be our greatest tour yet," he continued. "The bond you have with me and Rocky Mountain Fever is unlike anything I've experienced and it is an honor to witness night in and night out. Some of you have been to 10 + shows. Some of you might be coming to a show for the first time. Either way, this tour will be one of the best shows you've ever seen. Come fly with me."

Presale tickets will be available to members of Munsick's official fan club starting Wednesday, October 8 at 10 a.m. local time. The presale ends Thursday, October 9 at 10 p.m. local, and all remaining tickets will be available to the public starting Friday, October 10 at 10 a.m. local.

Showcasing the vivid vocal howl made famous by Gold-certified hits like "Long Live Cowgirls" (with Cody Johnson), "Long Haul," and "Horses Are Faster," Munsick's The Eagle Flies Free Tour will criss-cross the Western U.S. expanse this Wyoming native calls home, while also visiting Georgia, Indiana, Texas and more.

Highlight stops will include a Valentine's Day (February 14) show at the Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia; a March 5 stop at Scheels Arena in Fargo, North Dakota; and a March 27 swing though the iconic Floores Country Store in Helotes, Texas, among other must see moments.

Munsick's pre-spring run will wrap up March 28 in Durant, Oklahoma (at the Choctaw Grand Theater), as he gears up for another summer on the road. VIP ticket offers will be available for all dates except March 28 in Durant, Oklahoma.

The follow up to his 2025 Eagle Feather album, Munsick's The Eagle Flies Free Tour continues a streak of touring success for the native son of Sheridan, Wyoming - including a history making turn at the famous Cheyenne Frontier Days in July.

Headlining the iconic rodeo and Western lifestyle celebration, Munsick became the first Wyoming native to secure top-billing of the event's musical lineup, playing songs from across his three albums - Coyote Cry, White Buffalo and Eagle Feather.

The Eagle Flies Free Tour Dates:

Friday, February 13 || Charlotte, NC || Coyote Joe's *

Saturday, February 14 || Atlanta, GA || Tabernacle *

Thursday, February 19 || Casper, WY || Ford Wyoming Center $

Friday, February 20 || Bozeman, MT || Brick Breeden Fieldhouse #

Saturday, February 21 || Idaho Falls, ID || Mountain America Center #

Tuesday, February 24 || Portland, OR || Roseland Theatre $

Thursday, February 26 || Kennewick, WA || Toyota Center #

Friday, February 27 || Missoula, MT || Adams Center #

Saturday, February 28 || Spokane, WA || FIC for the Art #

Tuesday, March 3 || Grand Island, NE || Heartland Event Center $

Thursday, March 5 || Fargo, ND || Scheels Arena #

Fridasy, March 6 || Brookings, SD || Dacotah Bank #

Saturday, March 7 || Mankato, MN || Grand Hall #

Friday, March 13 || Shipshewana, IN || Blue Gate Theatre (w/ local support)

Saturday, March 14 || Clear Lake, IA || Surf Ballroom (w/ local support)

Friday, March 27 || Helotes, TX || Floores Country Store (w/ local support)

Saturday, March 28 || Durant, OK || Choctaw Grand Theater ^

* w/ Lanie Gardner

# w/ Jake Worthington and Tyler Nance

$ w/ Tyler Nance

^ w/ Ben Haggard

