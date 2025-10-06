Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman Lead New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash Lineup

(TGR) New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash is back to ring in the new year with country superstars Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman headlining the "epic" (Country Now) five-hour event.
The country superstars will perform live at Nashville's very own Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, airing LIVE Wednesday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT, 10:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+*.
Gospel music legend CeCe Winans will take the stage as a special guest, bringing her powerhouse vocals to the night's festivities alongside the acclaimed Fisk Jubilee Singers, adding a soulful note to the star-studded lineup that Music City locals and visitors can enjoy for free at Bicentennial Park's main stage.
As Variety notes, "If an artist had a big year in country, they're celebrating in Nashville." The festivities will be capped off by the iconic Music Note drop at midnight. Last year's event marked an all-time high for attendance, with 220,000 people gathering to see "the biggest country music concert of 2024" (American Songwriter). The five-hour broadcast will feature electrifying performances from Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Bailey Zimmerman, and more, uniting country music fans for one of the nation's largest New Year's Eve celebrations.
NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE'S BIG BASH is executive produced by Robert Deaton and Mary Hilliard Harrington in partnership with Music City Inc., the foundation of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. The special will be directed by Sandra Restrepo.
*Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.
