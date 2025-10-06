Jason Aldean To Deliver '30 Number One Hits' This Friday

(BBR) ACM Artist of the Decade Jason Aldean today announced the release of 30 Number One Hits, a collection of his career's chart-topping singles that will be available for digital release this Friday, 10/10.

Additionally, the album will be available physically in-stores on 11/28, including a special Vinyl edition that will be available exclusively at Walmart. The record includes songs from the Georgia native's prolific career that has, to date, spanned over two decades. Pre-order the Walmart exclusive vinyl here.

"30 Number Ones is a huge milestone, and I couldn't let it go by without thanking the fans, country radio, the songwriters..." shared Aldean at the time of the milestone. "I appreciate all the support we have gotten from everyone over the last 20 years. And, I don't plan on going anywhere anytime soon."

Currently wrapping the 2025 US leg of his Full Throttle Tour, last week with back-to-back sold out shows in Tampa (10/3), West Palm Beach, Florida (10/4), and an upcoming stadium show in Harrison, NJ (10/10), Aldean released "How Far Does A Goodbye Go," his new single from his additional upcoming new album to the largest add date of his career. The Multi-Platinum, award-winning entertainer's momentum continues with the international and domestic extension of the Full Throttle Tour in 2026, and the recent announcement of his historic return to headline UGA's Sanford Stadium with Luke Bryan in April 2026.

Last month, Aldean sat down with Armchair Expert to tease the release of new music from his upcoming project, his early career beginnings and career highs and lows, including reaching 30 number ones at country radio earlier this year, joining an elite class of entertainers who have logged 30+ number one hits throughout their career including George Strait, Tim McGraw, Ronnie Milsap, Merle Haggard, and Alan Jackson. With 20 billion streams and more than 20 million albums sold, Aldean has solidified his place as one of the most influential artists of his generation, earning multiple top honors including three ACM Entertainer of the Year wins.

"30 Number One Hits" Track list:

1. "Why"

2. "She's Country"

3. "Big Green Tractor"

4. "The Truth"

5. "My Kinda Party"

6. "Don't You Wanna Stay" (with Kelly Clarkson)

7. "Dirt Road Anthem"

8. "Tattoos On This Town"

9. "Fly Over States"

10. "Take a Little Ride"

11. "The Only Way I Know" (with Luke Bryan and Eric Church)

12. "Night Train"

13. "When She Says Baby"

14. "Burnin' It Down"

15. "Just Gettin' Started"

16. "Tonight Looks Good On You"

17. "Lights Come On"

18. "A Little More Summertime"

19. "Any Ol' Barstool"

20. "You Make It Easy"

21. "Drowns The Whiskey" (feat. Miranda Lambert)

22. "Girl Like You"

23. "Rearview Town"

24. "Got What I Got"

25. "Blame It On You"

26. "If I Didn't Love You" (with Carrie Underwood)

27. "Trouble With a Heartbreak"

28. "Try That In A Small Town"

29. "Friends Like That" - Jason Aldean & John Morgan

30. "Whiskey Drink"

2026 Full Throttle Tour Dates:

1/15/2026 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

1/16/2026 - Tupelo, MS - Cadence Bank Arena

1/17/2026 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

1/22/2026 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena

1/23/2026 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

1/24/2026 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum

1/29/2026 - University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

1/30/2026 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

1/31/2026 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

2/19/2026 - Auckland, NZ- Spark Arena

*2/21/2026-Toowoomba, AU - Sunburnt Country

2/22/2026 - Brisbane, AU- Brisbane Entertainment Centre

2/25/2026- Melbourne, AU - Rod Laver Arena

2/26/2026- Sydney, AU - Qudos Bank Arena

*2/28/2026- Hunter Valley, AU - Sunburnt Country

*3/1/2026- Canberra, AU - Sunburnt Country

**4/25/2026-Athens, GA-UGA's Sanford Stadium

*Sunburt Festival Dates

**'Live Between The Hedges Show' Co-Headline Show At UGA

