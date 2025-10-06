Jelly Roll Scores 8th Consecutive No. 1 With 'Heart of Stone'

(BBR) With 21 genre-spanning Award wins and four GRAMMY nominations, Jelly Roll earns his eighth consecutive #1 at country radio with the powerful single "Heart of Stone."

Featured on his critically acclaimed sophomore country album, Beautifully Broken, that debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart (all-genre), the vulnerable track finds a man pleading for redemption and rescue from his past mistakes. Following the album's previous chart-toppers, like the beautifully crafted "I Am Not Okay" and the fiery "Liar" that dominated the country radio chart for six-straight weeks, the spurring "Heart of Stone" was written by Jelly with Zach Crowell, Blake Pendergrass and Shy Carter.

Currently nominated at this year's CMA Awards on November 19 for his and Brandon Lake's "Hard Fought Hallelujah," Jelly Roll performed the hard-hitting duet as a part of the first concert at St. Peter's Square, Grace for the World: The Live Event in Rome, which took place September 13 (Watch HERE) and was co-directed by global visionary Pharrell Williams and legendary Maestro Andrea Bocelli. The concert took place as Jelly celebrated the closing weekend of Post Malone's BIG ASS World Tour on September 14 in Portugal.

From headlining Stagecoach and making his acting debut in the CBS drama, Fire Country, to being the first-ever "Artist In Residence" on this past season of American Idol and headlining Music City Rodeo - Nashville's very first PRCA Rodeo - in May, to opening his Goodnight Nashville Bar on Broadway in the heart of Nashville, the genre-defying phenomenon has had a busy 2025 to say the least.

Next up, he's a 3x nominee at the Dove Awards airing this Friday, October 10 on TBN, as "Hard Fought Hallelujah" is up for Song of the Year, Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year, and Short Form Music Video of the Year (Performance).

