Luke Combs Tops Garth Brooks As The Highest RIAA Certified Country Artist Ever

(PR) Luke Combs has accomplished what many believed to be impossible, he has topped Garth Brooks and is now the highest RIAA certified country artist in history with 168 million units sold.

Of the achievement, Combs shares, "When my team first told me about this, my initial reaction was, 'Are you sure? There's no way.' It was only 8 years ago that I got my first plaque for 'Hurricane' going gold. I knew then, without a doubt, I had the best fans in the world.

"The song had gone platinum before they could even give me the gold plaque. I'm super humbled by the fans' belief in me and support of my music today and over the years. I know this does not happen without them.

"This achievement is more so theirs than it is mine. All I ever hoped and dreamed of from the beginning of this crazy ride was to make music that made people feel something and I can't wait to continue making country music for the rest of my life."

A Grand Ole Opry member and 11x CMA, 4x ACM, 6x Billboard Music Award-winner, Combs has recently collaborated with artists such as Post Malone ("Guy For That" + "Missin' You Like This"), Bailey Zimmerman ("Backup Plan," the 2025 SEC Network anthem), Jon Bellion ("WHY") and Alex Warren ("Ordinary (Live at Lollapalooza)"), and partnered with Opry Entertainment Group to open Category 10; an entertainment complex in downtown Nashville.

Known for his electric shows, Combs recently made history as the first country artist ever to headline both Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza.

Combs is also set to headline Austin City Limits Music Festival this weekend, after topping the bill at all-genre festivals such as Newport Folk Festival and New Orleans JazzFest earlier this year. Combs also performed an unforgettable duet of "Fast Car" with Tracy Chapman at the 66th Grammy Awards and joined forces with Eric Church, Billy Strings and James Taylor to headline "Concert for Carolina," a special benefit show that raised over $24.5 million for Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

Luke Combs confirm confirmed tour dates:

October 10

Austin, TX

Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 23-25

Miramar Beach, FL

Bootleggers Bonfire

Related Stories

Jon Bellion Returns First Album In Seven Years 'Father Figure'

Luke Combs Guests On Jon Bellion's New Single 'Why'

Luke Combs, Sabrina Carpenter, Hozier, Doja Cat Lead ACL Festival Lineup

Luke Combs, Jelly Roll & Keith Urban Rocked Tortuga Music Festival

News > Luke Combs