Parker McCollum Strikes Gold With 'What Kinda Man'

Photo courtesy MCA Photo courtesy MCA

(MCA) Parker McCollum's single "What Kinda Man" has become the artist's latest song to achieve RIAA Certified Gold status. The single is off of McCollum's self-titled album released earlier this year via MCA.

To celebrate, leading executives, friends and collaborators attended an intimate performance and conversation with McCollum including President and CEO of MCA, Mike Harris, EVP and General Manager of MCA, Katie McCartney, Red Light Management's Enzo DeVincenzo and Nick Rhodes, Parker McCollum co-producers Frank Liddell and Eric Massey and more.

On June 27, 2025 McCollum released his 14-track self-titled album which was recorded in a seven-day period at the famed Power Station recording studio in New York City. McCollum set out with the intention to let this album reflect the most raw and authentic version of himself as an artist.

The collection includes a varied but cohesive selection of material - revisiting his "Permanent Headphones" which he wrote at 15, digs deep into dark storytelling with "My Blue," and calling on his friend and fellow Texan Cody Johnson for a cover of Danny O'Keefe's "Good Time Charlie's Got the Blues." Top to bottom the album is Parker McCollum on full display.

