Russell Dickerson Surprised With Multiple Plaques At Sold-Out Tour Stop

Photo courtesy The GreenRoom Photo courtesy The GreenRoom

(The GreenRoom) Russell Dickerson earned a No. 1 plaque in Canada for his hit single "Happen to Me", which spent five consecutive weeks at No. 1, fueled by over 200 million global streams.

Additionally, Dickerson has reached multiple certification milestones in Canada for: YOURS (Platinum Album), "Yours" (4x Platinum), "Blue Tacoma" (3x Platinum), "Love You Like I Used To" (Platinum), "Home Sweet" (Gold), "God Gave Me A Girl" (Gold) and "She Likes It (Feat. Jake Scott)" (Platinum).

Since its release, "Happen to Me" has become a multi-week No. 1 on US Country Aircheck/MediaBase and the Billboard Country Charts, earning RIAA Platinum certification, as well as multi-weeks at No. 1 on the UK Country Radio charts. The single is also breaking into pop formats, landing on Billboard Hot 100 and climbing on Hot AC and the Top 40 charts. The single is featured on Dickerson's acclaimed new album, FAMOUS BACK HOME, which showcases his signature blend of heartfelt storytelling and high-energy country hits.

Following a weekend of SOLD-OUT shows, Dickerson will continue Round Three of his RUSSELLMANIA TOUR this fall as the tour hits arenas and amphitheaters across the country.

Related Stories

Russell Dickerson Stays At No. 1 With 'Happen To Me'

Russell Dickerson Earns 6th No. 1 Hit With 'Happen To Me'

Russell Dickerson Shares Round 1 of RUSSELLMANIA Tour 2026 Dates

Russell Dickerson Streams New Album 'Famous Back Home'

News > Russell Dickerson