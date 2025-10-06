Scotty McCreery Scores His First Canadian No. 1 With 'Bottle Rockets'

(TPR) Scotty McCreery, has reached the #1 spot on the Canadian Mediabase Country Chart for his summertime anthem, "Bottle Rockets" featuring Hootie & The Blowfish. This marks the first #1 single for McCreery in Canada and his seventh in the U.S. The track is the fastest chart-topping song of his career to date, averaging six million streams per week.

"I'm thrilled to see 'Bottle Rockets' become my first No.1 in Canada and happy to share that with one of my favorite bands ever, Hootie & The Blowfish," said McCreery. "Thank you to the fans, Canadian country radio, Sony Music Canada, and The Orchard for all the support, not only on this song but throughout my career."

"Bottle Rockets" was written by McCreery, Brent Anderson, Derek George, Jeremy Bussey, Monty Criswell, Frank Rogers, Bobby Hamrick, Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, and Jim Sonefeld, and produced by Rogers. Hootie & The Blowfish re-recorded their beloved "Hold My Hand" specifically for "Bottle Rockets."

The music video for "Bottle Rockets" was released on September 19th, premiering on Paramount/CMT's New York City Times Square billboard. Filmed outside Charleston, South Carolina on the Isle of Palms, the laid-back, oceanside video encapsulates the universal feeling of summer and creating lifetimes of memories with friends and family. The video was directed by McCreery's frequent collaborator, filmmaker Jeff Ray, and produced by Kelsey Pribilski-Ray.

"Bottle Rockets" is featured on McCreery's recently released EP, Scooter & Friends, as the perfect soundtrack to summer. The five-song collection also includes McCreery's collaborations with one of his greatest musical heroes, R&B icon Charlie Wilson ("Once Upon a Bottle of Wine") and with Country music hitmaker Lee Brice ("Whiskey Said").

