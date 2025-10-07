Andy James To Deliver 'The Architect Of My Blues' Next Month

(RCPMK) Le Coq Records announces the release of jazz vocalist Andy James' new 8-track album, The Architect Of My Blues, to be available on all major digital streaming platforms on November 14. CD and vinyl editions will be available exclusively through the Le Coq Bandcamp store, and worldwide physical distribution begins December 12.

Produced by Piero Pata and Jon Cowherd, the new collection blends James' signature jazz vocals with another longtime passion of hers, country music, and a touch of blues.

For THE ARCHITECT OF MY BLUES, James' ninth studio album, she draws on the enduring inspiration of Ray Charles, who had a significant impact on country music with his blending of soul, R&B and jazz to classic country songs on his 1962 album Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music. The songwriting sessions with Andy and her all-star jazz band ultimately blossomed into an intimate and high-spirited mood swinging journey in Nashville, in collaboration with top Music City songwriters (Johnny Cooper, Collective Soul, Rebecca Lynn Howard).

Legendary musicians on the album include Jon Cowherd (piano); Vinnie Colaiuta (drums); John Patitucci (bass); James Genus (bass); Nicolas Payton (trumpet); Michael Dease (trombone); Joel Frahm (saxophone); Bob Sheppard (saxophone); Alex Acu-a (percussion); Steve Cardenas (guitar); Greg Leisz (pedal steel); Ronnie Foster (organ); Clarence Penn (drums) and Charlie Bisharat (violin).

The album is the latest in Andy's ever-evolving discography, as Andy, husband Piero Pata and Jon Cowherd took raw demos of the Nashville-penned songs and recorded them on the West Coast at United Recording, Sunset Marquis, Nightbird Studios and NRG Recording Studios in L.A.; and at StudioA in Las Vegas.



Says James, "We went into the experience not knowing what would happen, but loving how it ended up. We all sat around in a room with Jon on the keyboard and everyone chatting, coming up with ideas and taking notes during the day for a week. Then at night we would all go out and hang at some good country bars with good Southern food. As we developed more songs, I tried out a few of them live." She continues, "I twice sang the title track, 'Architect of the Blues,' which I call a 'group brainwave' because it was created by five songwriters, and also 'Sleeping Heart,' a lovely ballad that I love about the hope a great friend can give you."

Adds Pata: "Creating The Architect of My Blues with Andy, Jon, and the Nashville writers was pure creative alchemy. Ideas flowed effortlessly, and the songs felt destined to exist. Bringing those sketches to life with such incredible musicians was a dream and a reminder of the magic that happens when you trust collaboration and let the music lead."

Says Cowherd: "It was amazing to write these songs "Nashville style". Which is to sit in a circle and throw out ideas and make compositional decisions democratically. We put together a very accomplished group of songwriters. Some who are great recording artists themselves and it rendered fantastic results."

Seven of the tunes are co-writes by Cowherd and different mixes and matches of the team that included Nicole Atkins, Tre Burt, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Emily Levy and Ryan Scott. The only exceptions to the full on collabs are Cowherd's instrumental ballad, "Wilson's Gospel" (featuring violinist Charlie Bisharat) and the final track, the charming, uplifting romantic ballad "Our Favorite Little Street," composed by Ryan Scott.

Related Stories

Five Finger Death Punch's Andy James Unveils Signature .C. Rich Guitar

News > Andy James