Bernie Leadon To Host TalkShopLive October 30

(117) Award-winning music innovator and cofounder of the Eagles, Bernie Leadon is days away from releasing his newest solo album, Too Late To Be Cool. To celebrate the momentous occasion, Bernie announced today that he will be hosting a TalkShopLive for fans on October 30 to discuss his historic comeback album. Signed copies of the project will be available for purchase. Watch the livestream at 7:00 p.m. EST on October 30 here.

Tracked live to analog tape and produced and engineered by longtime collaborator Glyn Johns, the record shares the precious lessons and memories Bernie has lived through. Beginning in July, Leadon has released singles from the album including "Just A Little," "Go On Down To Mobile," and "Too Many Memories." Pre-save the album here.

Since the former Eagles band member announced the project this summer, he's received praise from major outlets including Rolling Stone, Variety, and Ultimate Classic Rock. Bernie also hit the stage during Nashville's recent AMERICANAFEST and at the Country Music Hall of Fame with Trisha Yearwood, Emmylou Harris and James Taylor to honor Linda Ronstadt.

Bernie's album is igniting a new era in his career, as the legendary artist plans to play additional shows next year and continue creating music for both himself and his lifelong fans.

Related Stories

Eagles Cofounder Bernie Leadon Comes Full Circle With First Album In Over 20 Years

Eagles Cofounding Bernie Leadon Inks With Warner Chappell Music

Eagles Legend Bernie Leadon Shares 'Go On Down to Mobile'

Eagles Legend Bernie Leadon Releasing Come Back Album In October

News > Bernie Leadon