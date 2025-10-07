Blackmore's Night Launching Fall Tour

(Chipster) Legendary guitarist Ritchie Blackmore, and award-winning singer Candice Night return to the stage in November 2025. This tour is a musical journey through the band's 25+ year long history, featuring songs from across their entire discography and offering fans an enchanting evening celebrating the music of Blackmore's Night.

With a shared love for the tradition of Renaissance and Folk-Rock music, legendary guitarist Ritchie Blackmore and award-winning lyricist and singer Candice Night founded Blackmore's Night in 1997. They have been enchanting audiences around the world ever since.

Blackmore's Night defines its music as Renaissance Folk-Rock - a unique and original genre of music inspired by the melodies and the tradition of the Renaissance period, translated into contemporary music. This is the timeless sound of Blackmore's Night. And what a success it has been, since it all started...

In 1997 Blackmore's Night released their debut album, "Shadow Of The Moon", which immediately went gold in Japan and earned awards worldwide.

What followed was a success story that is one of its kind. After hitting off the celebrations for their 25th anniversary with a fully remixed edition of their debut album "Shadow Of The Moon" in 2023, Candice and Ritchie continued the festivities with the worldwide release of an anniversary edition of their acclaimed 3rd studio album "Fires At Midnight" in 2024. Originally released in July 2001, "Fires At Midnight" entered the Official German Album Charts at #9 in 2001, making it Blackmore's Night's first record to hit the Top 10 Charts in Germany. The band's latest studio album "Nature's Light" brought Blackmore's Night back to the German Top 10 (#7) and it has reinforced the relationship with the fanbase all over the world.

Meanwhile, their devoted fan base has been growing exponentially as the band continues performing their mystical music for all ages. From grandparents to children, everyone is enjoying their medieval mood music and gypsy dances. Clearly, the music of Blackmore's Night connects with fans on a deep level, allowing them to experience an entirely different era of merriment. In the age of digital music, new fans discover Blackmore's Night every single day; making the band possibly the most streamed artist of its genre. At the helm of this band, is award winning lyricist and vocalist, Candice Night, who not only contributes her unique, entrancing vocals, but deftly navigates seven medieval woodwinds, including chanters, shawms, pennywhistles and recorders. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and celebrated guitarist, Ritchie Blackmore, who traverses between acoustic and electric guitar, mandolin, mandola and hurdy gurdy. Further enhancing the band's inspired sound are keyboardist/back-up vocalist Bard David; violinist Scarlett Fiddler; back-up vocalist/rhythm guitar, Lady Jessie; bassist/rhythmic guitarist Earl Grey; and percussionist Troubadour of Aberdeen. With lyrics penned by Night, the collective embraces the aura of the old-world inn, from madrigals and ballads to good old-fashioned Renaissance-inspired pub songs.

Their sold-out concerts in castles and UNESCO sites worldwide are filled with thousands of fans dressed in Renaissance garb, dancing and singing as if time stood still. No clocks... no pressure... just the gaiety and camaraderie of a medieval pub. Everyone joins in and loses their stress in the music. The recent induction of Blackmore's Night into the 'Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame' is yet another testament to their incredible artistry. In addition to her work with Blackmore's Night, Candice Night released her deeply personal solo album "Sea Glass" in 2025. A collection of heartfelt songs inspired by life, love, and reflection, the album showcases her captivating vocals and intimate songwriting in a more contemporary setting. "Sea Glass" has already touched fans worldwide, offering yet another dimension of Candice's artistry beyond the Renaissance-inspired world of Blackmore's Night.

Sunday, November 9th - The Birchmere, Alexandria, VA

Thursday, November 13th - Mickey's Black Box, Lititz, PA

Saturday, November 15th - Newtown Theater, Newtown, NJ

Thursday, November 20th - The Queen, Wilmington, DE

Sunday, November 23rd - Cohoes Music Hall, Cohoes, NY

Saturday, November 29th - Tarrytown Music Hall, Tarrytown, NY

