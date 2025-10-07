Cody Johnson To Undergo Immediate Surgery For Burst Ear Drum

(antiMusic) Cody Johnson has shared the bad news that he has been forced to cancel his live dates for the rest of the year because he has to undergo surgery to repair a burst ear drum.
He shared via social media, It is with a very heavy heart I have to share the remainder of this year's concert performances will not be able to happen. While battling a severe upper respiratory and sinus infection, I burst my ear drum.
"The severity of the rupture means 1 must undergo immediate surgery. The healing process will take many weeks, and it is not possible for me to sing during this time.
"Without the surgery my downtime could be months. I pray for full healing so I can get well and return to doing what I love. Thank you COJO Nation for the love and support now, and always.
