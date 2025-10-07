.

10-07-2025
Die Krupps Unleash ''Will nicht - MUSS' Video

(SPKR) Just back from roads of Europe and full concert halls, Industrial metal legends DIE KRUPPS drop the new video single 'Will nicht - MUSS!'.

This track is taken from the EP "Will nicht - MUSS! / On Collision Course" that was sold as a hand-numbered collectors' CD during the already ended and highly successful 45th anniversary tour of this genre defining band.

Due to high demand for the EP, DIE KRUPPS will offer only 45 copies of 'Will nicht - MUSS!' as an exclusive 45th Anniversary Gatefold Vinyl edition that is filled with a petrol-green liquid. A limited transparent green Gatefold vinyl will also be made available. Both versions will be released on December 12, 2025 and can be pre-ordered here

DIE KRUPPS comment: "The original idea for 'Will Nicht - MUSS!' is based on the classic German movie 'M' (1931), which was directed by Fritz Lang following his huge success with 'Metropolis', Jurgen Engler explains. "The movie's subtitle 'A City Is Hunting for a Killer', sums up the basic plot. The child-murdering antagonist keeps whistling the main theme from Edvard Grieg's 'In the Hall of the Mountain King' throughout the movie. This inspired us to take Grieg's melody and add our classic harsh Die Krupps sound to it. The composition came together just as quickly as our 2013 hit 'Robo Sapien', which is always a good sign for us. We sincerely hope that you will receive the track just as positively!"

