Dropkick Murphys Reveal 2026 St. Patrick's Day Weekend Celebration Plans

(AM Media) Dropkick Murphys have announced the dates and venues for their 2026 St. Patrick's Day weekend celebration in Boston, which is also the band's 30th birthday party.

Part of their upcoming For The People...In The Pit Tour, the dates include March 13, 14 and 15, 2026 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway and March 17 at Citizens House Of Blues. March 14 includes a special family-friendly afternoon mini-concert and meet & greet at 2:00 PM, also at MGM Music Hall at Fenway, which benefits the band's charitable foundation, The Claddagh Fund. For this afternoon show, each adult ticket buyer can bring two kids under 13 for free.

Tickets for the Boston Dropkick Murphys' St. Patrick's Day 2026 shows go on sale this Friday, October 10 at 10:00 AM ET. Full dates for the 2026 For The People...In The Pit Tour will be announced soon along with support acts for the Boston shows. Prior to the St. Patrick's Day hometown shows, Dropkick Murphys head to Europe for a fall headlining tour with Frank Turner and Haywire that kicks off October 15 in Milan, Italy.

On October 10, Dropkick Murphys will also release physical CD and vinyl versions of their latest album, For The People, which follows the album's July 4 digital release (via the band's Dummy Luck Music / Play It Again Sam). The CD and vinyl releases will include 5 bonus songs:

Dropped On My Head

Take Your Bow

Straight Edge (I Liked You Better)

A Hero Among Many

Sirens

