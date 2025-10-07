Geezer Butler Selling Items From Black Sabbath's Final Show

(Reverb) Black Sabbath legend Geezer Butler is selling a collection of amps used at the band's final show. All 15 of the Head of Doom amps were hand-signed by Geezer himself, and are only available on Reverb.
In July, iconic UK rockers Black Sabbath reunited for what would be their final show: "Back to the Beginning." Held in the band's hometown of Birmingham, the show was streamed by over 5 million viewers online, in addition to the sold out crowd. Now, musicians and fellow fans alike have the opportunity to own a piece of history.
Beginning on 10:00 a.m. US Central Time on 7 October, music-lovers can preview the incredible signed and used amp heads via UK-based musical instrument maker Ashdown's Reverb Shop. Then, at 10:00 a.m. US Central Time on 14 October, fans can purchase the signed/used amp heads from Ashdown.
For those that want to sound like Geezer without breaking the bank, Ashdown will also be creating made-to-order speaker cabinets that help fellow musicians replicate Geezer's sound. The 2x15" and 2x12" cabinets, dubbed the COD-212-8 and COD-215-8, will be handcrafted in the UK to the same specs as those at the final show, allowing musicians to get Geezer's sound via 300 watts RMS at 8 Ohms and a custom medal grill screen-printed with Geezer's artwork. Find more details here
