I See Stars Announce Spin The Wheel Tour

(CNPR) Electronic metalcore pioneers I See Stars have today announced their US headlining run, the SPIN THE WHEEL TOUR, with opening acts to be announced at a later date.
The tour is in support of the band's new album 'The Wheel' (out via Sumerian Records). Each date will have limited availability of three different VIP packages available for purchase (tickets sold separately), with perks ranging from early entry, an exclusive VIP merchandise item, and a signed, limited-edition laminate with lanyard, to photos with the band, all the way up to watching the first two songs of the set from side stage.
Artist, Spotify, and Bandsintown pre-sales begin tomorrow, Wednesday, October 8, all starting at 10 am local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, October 11, at 10 am local time
Spin The Wheel Tour US 2026 Dates:
Feb 26 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
Feb 27 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
Feb 28 - Columbus, OH - The KING of CLUBS
Mar 1 - Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron
Mar 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
Mar 4 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
Mar 5 - Hartford, CT - The Webster
Mar 6 - Worcester, MA - Palladium (Upstairs)
Mar 7 - Baltimore, MD - The Recher
Mar 8 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
Mar 10 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage (The Loft)
Mar 12 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
Mar 13 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham
Mar 14 - Destin, FL - Club LA
Mar 16 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
Mar 17 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
Mar 18 - Dallas, TX - Trees
Mar 20 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
Mar 21 - Las Vegas, NV - 24 Oxford
Mar 22 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre
Mar 23 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
Mar 25 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
Mar 26 - Seattle, WA - El Corazón
Mar 28 - Billings, MT - The Pub Station
Mar 29 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
Mar 30 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep
Apr 1 - Kansas City, MO - Warehouse on Broadway
Apr 2 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
Apr 3 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe At Old National Centre
Apr 4 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall
I See Stars Deliver 'The Wheel' Album and 'Carry On For You' Video
I See Stars Announce New Album With 'Eliminator' Visualizer
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Stars in Chris Janson's 'Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get' Video
Metallica Too Busy For Big 4 Before 2025 Says Anthrax Star
Rush Reuniting For Fifty Something 2026 Tour- Ace Frehley Cancels All 2025 Dates For Medical Reasons- The Offspring Tap Bad Religion For 2026 American Tour- more
Interview: Eagles Cofounder Bernie Leadon
Kate Bush - Best of the Other Sides
RockPile: Spotlight on New Releases by Women, Part 1
It's Kid Stuff! A Gift Guide for Children
Reggae Party: Bob Marley Edition
Bernie Leadon To Host TalkShopLive October 30
Doves Share Recently Rediscovered Lost Song
Palm Ghosts Streaming 'Content Providers'
Bell Witch and Aerial Ruin Share First Song From New Collaborative Album
Blackmore's Night Launching Fall Tour
Kelly Hansen Reflects On Why He Is Playing His Final Foreigner Show This Weekend
Die Krupps Unleash ''Will nicht - MUSS' Video
Dropkick Murphys Reveal 2026 St. Patrick's Day Weekend Celebration Plans