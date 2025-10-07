I See Stars Announce Spin The Wheel Tour

(CNPR) Electronic metalcore pioneers I See Stars have today announced their US headlining run, the SPIN THE WHEEL TOUR, with opening acts to be announced at a later date.

The tour is in support of the band's new album 'The Wheel' (out via Sumerian Records). Each date will have limited availability of three different VIP packages available for purchase (tickets sold separately), with perks ranging from early entry, an exclusive VIP merchandise item, and a signed, limited-edition laminate with lanyard, to photos with the band, all the way up to watching the first two songs of the set from side stage.

Artist, Spotify, and Bandsintown pre-sales begin tomorrow, Wednesday, October 8, all starting at 10 am local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, October 11, at 10 am local time

Spin The Wheel Tour US 2026 Dates:

Feb 26 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

Feb 27 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

Feb 28 - Columbus, OH - The KING of CLUBS

Mar 1 - Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron

Mar 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

Mar 4 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

Mar 5 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

Mar 6 - Worcester, MA - Palladium (Upstairs)

Mar 7 - Baltimore, MD - The Recher

Mar 8 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

Mar 10 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage (The Loft)

Mar 12 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

Mar 13 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

Mar 14 - Destin, FL - Club LA

Mar 16 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

Mar 17 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

Mar 18 - Dallas, TX - Trees

Mar 20 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

Mar 21 - Las Vegas, NV - 24 Oxford

Mar 22 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

Mar 23 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

Mar 25 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

Mar 26 - Seattle, WA - El Corazón

Mar 28 - Billings, MT - The Pub Station

Mar 29 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

Mar 30 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

Apr 1 - Kansas City, MO - Warehouse on Broadway

Apr 2 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

Apr 3 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe At Old National Centre

Apr 4 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

Related Stories

I See Stars Deliver 'The Wheel' Album and 'Carry On For You' Video

I See Stars Announce New Album With 'Eliminator' Visualizer

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Stars in Chris Janson's 'Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get' Video

Metallica Too Busy For Big 4 Before 2025 Says Anthrax Star

News > I See Stars