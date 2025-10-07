Jason Aldean, Riley Green, Zach Top Lead Rock The South Lineup

(ELEVATE) Peachtree Entertainment has unveiled a star-studded lineup for Rock The South 2026, marking a major new chapter for the beloved Southern tradition as it moves to its brand-new home, The Fields at Decatur, June 11-13, 2026.

Headliners Jason Aldean, Riley Green, and Zach Top will be joined by an all-star mix of country icons and rising stars, including Jessie Murph, BigXthaPlug, Brantley Gilbert, Travis Tritt, Tracy Lawrence, Craig Morgan, Lauren Alaina, The Castellows, Austin Snell, Jake Worthington, Cole Goodwin, Graham Barham, The Creekers, Tyler Nance, Zach John King, Jay Webb, Tyce Delk, Chandler Walters, Myles Morgan, Connor Hicks, Ava Hall, Callie Prince, Ethan Garner, Emmy Moyen, and Dee Jay Silver.

Following 15 years in Cullman, Alabama, Rock The South is entering a bold new era at its new site in Decatur (just south of Huntsville and about an hour from Birmingham). For the first time ever, Peachtree Entertainment will own the festival property outright, allowing for long-term investment in infrastructure and fan-first improvements that elevate the experience for years to come.

The Fields at Decatur features over 150 usable acres designed for maximum comfort and flow, including expanded campgrounds with professionally engineered drainage, more shade and fan hangout areas, an enhanced VIP experience, and for the first time, a second stage presented by Raised Rowdy inside a new Fan Zone. The result is more music, louder nights, and bigger moments than ever before.

"This lineup represents everything Rock The South stands for - country roots, Southern pride, and unforgettable live music," said Nathan Baugh, CEO of Peachtree Entertainment, and Shane Quick, Co-Founder of Rock The South and President of Live Events at Peachtree Entertainment, in a joint statement. "From icons like Jason Aldean and Travis Tritt to the next generation of stars like Riley Green, Jessie Murph, and Zach Top, this year's festival is a true celebration of where country music has been and where it's headed.

Moving to The Fields at Decatur allows us to take Rock The South to the next level. We're building this site from the ground up for our fans, with more space, better access, and new ways to experience the music. This is the biggest and best Rock The South we've ever had, and it's just the beginning of what's ahead."

With a continued focus on community, Rock The South will also support select charities from Decatur as well as from its previous home in Cullman, ensuring the festival's growth benefits both regions. Over the last 15 years, Rock The South has brought over $150 million in economic impact to the city of Cullman, and with its move to The Fields at Decatur, the festival is poised to generate even greater economic opportunities for North Alabama through tourism, local business partnerships, and job creation.

"This year's Rock The South lineup is one of the best yet, and we're proud Decatur will be the stage for some outstanding performers," said Mayor Tab Bowling, City of Decatur. "Beyond the music, the festival brings visitors, energy, and economic impact that will ripple through our community and local businesses. It's an exciting moment for Decatur and for everyone ready to celebrate The Biggest Party in the South."

As part of its commitment to fans, Rock The South has partnered with StubHub to introduce a safe and secure fan-to-fan ticket exchange, providing access to sold out ticket types and ensuring that if plans change, fans can easily resell or purchase verified tickets directly through the official platform. More details to be announced.

