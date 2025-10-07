Official Mural Of The Kody Norris Show In Mountain City Unveiled

(2911) Kody Norris & The Kody Norris Show were honored over the weekend with the official unveiling of the brand new mural celebrating Norris' musical legacy in his hometown of Mountain City, Tennessee and made possible through the efforts of the established nonprofit, Johnson County Historical Society 501(c)(3), in conjunction with the Friends of Kody Norris, an organization dedicated to supporting projects that uplift the community through music and the arts.

The mural was painted by Tim White. The unveiling was the official kickoff for the 100th annual Mountain City Fiddlers' Convention at Heritage Hall Theatre Square in the heart of Mountain City, Tennessee-where it all began in 1925.

"I have never been so honored in my life when I stepped on that stage to see the finished mural and such a supportive community," shares Norris. "I was born in Mountain City, Tennessee, and will always call it home. I am humbled and blessed. Thank you, everyone!"

The Mountain City Fiddlers' Convention featured many of the same competition categories as in years past! This year's featured acts included performances by The Kody Norris Show, Wyatt Ellis Band, The Tennessee Bluegrass Band, Pete Denahy, Larry Sparks, and more!

The 2025 Mountain City Fiddlers' Convention was hosted by The Kody Norris Show, sponsored in part by Skyline National Bank, Tennessee Arts Commission, East Tennessee Foundation, Farmers State Bank, Nalley's Shirt Shop, Tennessee Sounds Perfect, and more!

The group recently won their first International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Bluegrass Music Award, taking home Music Video of the Year for their rousing take on "The Auctioneer." The trophy was presented at the 36th Annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The Kody Norris Show's 'Highfalutin Hillbilly Tour' Dates:

OCT 09 - Bluegrass on 3rd / Nashville, Tenn.

OCT 10 - Mandolin Farm Bluegrass Festival / Flemingsburg, Ky.

OCT 24 - Cactus Theater / Lubbock, Texas

OCT 25 - Salmon Lake Bluegrass Festival / Grapeland, Texas

NOV 01 - Carter Family Fold / Hilton, Va.

NOV 07 - Bluegrass Sampler / Racine, Wis.

NOV 08 - Bluegrass Sampler / Racine, Wis.

NOV 22 - A Curtis Andrew Auction Facility / Federalsburg, Md.

NOV 23 - The Russell Theatre / Lebanon, Va.

NOV 29 - Thanksgiving Bluegrass Festival / Brooksville, Fla.

DEC 19 - Sterling Bluegrass Jamboree / Mount Sterling, Ohio

DEC 20 - The Station Inn / Nashville, Tenn.

DEC 21 - Belle Oaks Barn / Brooker, Fla.

2026

JAN 09 - Bluegrass in Super Class / Oregon, Ohio

JAN 10 - SMBA Concert Series at Goodwill Fire Company / York, Pa.

JAN 15-19 - Danny Stewart's Bluegrass Cruise 2026 / Cape Canaveral, Fla.

JAN 31 - Lucketts Community Center / Leesburg, Va.

FEB 01 - Calvert Elks Lodge #2620 / Prince Frederick, Md.

MAR 12 - Columbia State Community College / Columbia, Tenn.

MAR 20 - Withlacoochee Bluegrass Festival / Dunnellon, Fla.

MAR 22 - Stillwater Police Association Benefit / Stillwater, Minn.

MAR 27 - Walhalla Performing Arts Center / Walhalla S.C.

MAR 28 - James Wimmer Bristol Bluegrass Bluegrass Spring Fest / Bristol Va.

Related Stories

The Kody Norris Show Win IMBA Music Video of The Year With 'The Auctioneer'

Mural Honoring Kody Norris & The Kody Norris Show Announced For Mountain City, Tennessee

The Kody Norris Show Mark Grand Ole Opry's 100th With 'In The Circle'

The Kody Norris Show Deliver 'The Auctioneer' Video

News > Kody Norris