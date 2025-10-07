PARTYNEXTDOOR Goes Cinematic For '$$$ Film' Video

(TFG) Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum recording artist PARTYNEXTDOOR is back in the spotlight with the release of $$$ FILM, a visually stunning short picture that captures the most celebrated moments from his chart-dominating collaborative project with Drake, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

The project made waves upon its release, topping the Billboard 200 and Apple Music charts across all genres, cementing its place as one of the year's most celebrated bodies of work.

Fresh off a sold-out European tour that saw the duo perform the project for the first time ever across 10 countries, 13 cities, and an impressive 35 sold-out shows, PARTYNEXTDOOR now brings that same energy to the screen.

Directed by Kid Art, $$$ FILM is a cinematic masterpiece that doesn't hold back on the love, the lust, and the dark undertones that define the project. Fan-favorite lyrics from tracks like "OMW," "Somebody Loves Me," and "When He's Gone" come to life through action-packed, visually arresting moments, interwoven with intimate behind-the-scenes snippets from the road. Beyond the music, the film serves as a visual diary of PARTYNEXTDOOR's most unforgettable moments, showcasing the overwhelming fan love that greeted him from show to show and leaving viewers hungry for what's next.

As an OVO Sound artist, PARTYNEXTDOOR continues to prove why he stands as one of this generation's most important R&B singers, songwriters, and producers with the latest tour and new visuals. Shifting gears, his latest 2024 solo studio album, P4, made waves, with standout tracks like "No Chill" and "Make It to the Morning" continuing to gain momentum across streaming platforms. Music enthusiasts have long celebrated PARTYNEXTDOOR for his diverse capabilities as a multi-hyphenate, contributing to other artists' hit singles including penning Rihanna's infectious anthem "Work" and DJ Khaled's summer banger "Wild Thoughts." With over 7 billion total streams in the US and over 11 billion globally across his catalogue, PARTYNEXTDOOR's influence is undeniable.

$$$ FILM is more than just a visual companion to $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, it's a testament to PARTYNEXTDOOR's artistry, his connection with fans worldwide, and his relentless drive to push creative boundaries. As he continues to evolve and dominate the cultural landscape, one thing is clear: PARTYNEXTDOOR is a trendsetter and the world is watching.

Related Stories

News > PARTYNEXTDOOR