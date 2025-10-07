PinkPantheress To Deliver 'Fancy Some More?' This Friday

(TOC) British anti-popstar and producer PinkPantheress has announced Fancy Some More?, a reimagining of her critically-acclaimed and Mercury Prize-shortlisted mixtape Fancy That. Fancy Some More? will be released this Friday, October 10 via Warner Records UK.

On Fancy Some More?, PinkPantheress brings together an international spectrum of musicians, groups and producers, delivering 22 genre-blending remixes, including Swedish pop icon Zara Larsson on "Stateside," American R&B heavyweight Ravyn Lenae on "Romeo," Brazilian DJ sensation Mochakk on "Noises" & much more. Each track offers a new perspective on the signature PinkPantheress sound, expanding the Fancy That universe.

Released in May this year and written and produced by PinkPantheress, Fancy That was created alongside aksel arvid, Count Baldor, phil, Oscar Scheller, The Dare and others, bringing together a collective of creative minds to shape her latest sonic evolution. The 9-track project showcases her signature vocals and genre-blurring sound against a fun and kitsch-y backdrop, rooted in British culture.

Later this month, PinkPantheress will kick off her *sold out* North American An Evening with PinkPantheress residency-style tour, bringing Fancy That to audiences in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and more. The North American dates follow her sold-out two-night residency at London's O2 Academy Brixton in September. 2026 will see PinkPantheress make her Coachella debut before heading to Barcelona's Primavera Festival for her debut festival headliner performance.

Fancy Some More? Full Tracklisting

Disc 1:

Illegal + Anitta

Illegal + SEVENTEEN

Girl Like Me + Oklou

Tonight + JADE

Stars + Yves

Noises + JT

Nice to Know You + Sugababes

Stateside + Kylie Minogue

Stateside + Bladee

Stateside + Zara Larsson

Romeo + Ravyn Lenae

Romeo + Rachel Chinouriri

Disc 2:

Illegal + Nia Archives

Girl Like Me + Kaytranada

Tonight + Basement Jaxx

Tonight + Joe Goddard (Hot Chip)

Stars + DJ Caio Prince

Noises + Mochakk

Nice to Know You + Loukeman + Leod

Nice to Know You + Sega Bodega

Stateside + Groove Armada

Romeo + KILIMANJARO

Disc 3:

Illegal

Girl Like Me

Tonight

Stars

Intermission

Noises

Nice to Know You

Stateside

Romeo

