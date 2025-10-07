PinkPantheress To Deliver 'Fancy Some More?' This Friday

(TOC) British anti-popstar and producer PinkPantheress has announced Fancy Some More?, a reimagining of her critically-acclaimed and Mercury Prize-shortlisted mixtape Fancy That. Fancy Some More? will be released this Friday, October 10 via Warner Records UK.
On Fancy Some More?, PinkPantheress brings together an international spectrum of musicians, groups and producers, delivering 22 genre-blending remixes, including Swedish pop icon Zara Larsson on "Stateside," American R&B heavyweight Ravyn Lenae on "Romeo," Brazilian DJ sensation Mochakk on "Noises" & much more. Each track offers a new perspective on the signature PinkPantheress sound, expanding the Fancy That universe.
Released in May this year and written and produced by PinkPantheress, Fancy That was created alongside aksel arvid, Count Baldor, phil, Oscar Scheller, The Dare and others, bringing together a collective of creative minds to shape her latest sonic evolution. The 9-track project showcases her signature vocals and genre-blurring sound against a fun and kitsch-y backdrop, rooted in British culture.
Later this month, PinkPantheress will kick off her *sold out* North American An Evening with PinkPantheress residency-style tour, bringing Fancy That to audiences in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and more. The North American dates follow her sold-out two-night residency at London's O2 Academy Brixton in September. 2026 will see PinkPantheress make her Coachella debut before heading to Barcelona's Primavera Festival for her debut festival headliner performance.
Fancy Some More? Full Tracklisting
Disc 1:
Illegal + Anitta
Illegal + SEVENTEEN
Girl Like Me + Oklou
Tonight + JADE
Stars + Yves
Noises + JT
Nice to Know You + Sugababes
Stateside + Kylie Minogue
Stateside + Bladee
Stateside + Zara Larsson
Romeo + Ravyn Lenae
Romeo + Rachel Chinouriri
Disc 2:
Illegal + Nia Archives
Girl Like Me + Kaytranada
Tonight + Basement Jaxx
Tonight + Joe Goddard (Hot Chip)
Stars + DJ Caio Prince
Noises + Mochakk
Nice to Know You + Loukeman + Leod
Nice to Know You + Sega Bodega
Stateside + Groove Armada
Romeo + KILIMANJARO
Disc 3:
Illegal
Girl Like Me
Tonight
Stars
Intermission
Noises
Nice to Know You
Stateside
Romeo
Watch PinkPantheress' 'Romeo' Video
Yves Teams With PinkPantheress For New Track 'Soap'
Troye Sivan Shares 'Rush' (feat. PinkPantheress & Hyunjin of Stray Kids)
Rush Reuniting For Fifty Something 2026 Tour- Ace Frehley Cancels All 2025 Dates For Medical Reasons- The Offspring Tap Bad Religion For 2026 American Tour- more
Interview: Eagles Cofounder Bernie Leadon
Kate Bush - Best of the Other Sides
RockPile: Spotlight on New Releases by Women, Part 1
It's Kid Stuff! A Gift Guide for Children
Reggae Party: Bob Marley Edition
Doves Share Recently Rediscovered Lost Song
Palm Ghosts Streaming 'Content Providers'
Bell Witch and Aerial Ruin Share First Song From New Collaborative Album
Blackmore's Night Launching Fall Tour
Kelly Hansen Reflects On Why He Is Playing His Final Foreigner Show This Weekend
Die Krupps Unleash ''Will nicht - MUSS' Video
Dropkick Murphys Reveal 2026 St. Patrick's Day Weekend Celebration Plans
Geezer Butler Selling Items From Black Sabbath's Final Show