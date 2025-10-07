Rhett Miller Previews New Solo Album With 'All Over Again' Stream

(MPG) Rhett Miller released "All Over Again," the final single from his tenth solo album A lifetime of riding by night that arrives this Friday, October 10 via ATO Records. Co-written with Nicole Atkins, the tender song of hope and resilience poses the poignant question: What if everybody was there for each other just for a minute?

Yesterday, Miller kicked off his national album release tour that will make stops in Los Angeles, Seattle, New York, Dallas, St. Paul and many more. This Sunday, October 12, he will celebrate the album's release with an in-store signing and conversation with Dave Hill at Rough Trade NYC at 3:00 pm.

About the single, Rhett Miller explains, "Nicole Atkins was the brains and driving force behind 'All Over Again.' She challenged me to go with her to a musical place I'd never gone before. We did something that felt big and sweeping and positive in a way we had no idea the world might need a few years later when the song finally found a home on this new record of mine."

Nicole Atkins adds, "I was out on tour with the Old 97's, it was the first few months of my life being sober on the road and this music and melody came to me. I showed it to Rhett one night and the next day he had all the words and they were so beautiful and positive. Just like Rhett. It's tough to write a song that's happy but he always has the perfect lyrical twists that are so natural to him."

"All Over Again" follows the release of "All For You" and "Come As You Are," that features Turnpike Troubadours' Evan Felker, who also co-wrote the song, on background vocals. The song was praised by Rolling Stone, BrooklynVegan, Dallas Observer, and Whiskey Riff, who proclaimed, "[Rhett Miller] has managed to stay relevant and inspire generations of artists for well over 30 years. [He] is the type of musician that is likely one of your favorite artist's favorite artists."

