Robert Earl Keen Launching The Greatest Christmas On Earth Tour

(IVPR) For fifteen years now, legendary Texas songwriter Robert Earl Keen has thrown his own kind of Christmas party, one that involves venues quite a bit larger than your usual great uncle's living room and a few thousand more guests.

At this point, the REK Christmas tour has become part of some families' traditions right alongside sweet potato casserole or leaving out treats for the reindeer. This year will be no different, with Keen and company announcing their 2025 holiday season tour: The Greatest Christmas On Earth.

From December 4th to the 21st, load up the kids-no matter if they're grown or not-and head to the travelling musical circus where the Robert Earl Keen Band plan on bringing themes like lions, tigers, tight ropes, and clowns into the fold among Keen's classic, singalong tunes to tour stops throughout the Southeast and Texas. Of course, each night wouldn't be complete without a performance of the most dysfunctional holiday anthem ever, "Merry Christmas From The Family." And that's exactly the spirit of a Robert Earl Keen Christmas show: check all of your family, work, or life baggage at the door and have a good time, even if, no...especially if, you're sitting next to your own argumentative kin. It's a perfect 90 minutes of not having to make small talk with Brother Ken, New Wife Kay, Fred and Rita, and Cousin David!

Tickets for The Greatest Christmas On Earth tour, kicking off with a REK hometown show in Kerrville, Texas, on December 4th. Artist presale begins on Wednesday, October 8th at 10am local. Registration is now live via robertearlkeen.com/tour. General on sale is Friday, October 10th at 10am local.

Greatest Christmas On Earth Tour Dates:

Dec. 4 - Kerrville, TX - Arcadia Live Theatre

Dec. 6 - Tyler, TX - UT Tyler Cowan Center

Dec. 7 - Oxford, MS - The Lyric

Dec. 9 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

Dec. 10 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater

Dec. 12 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Theatre

Dec. 13 - Chattanooga, TN - Walker Theatre

Dec. 14 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Dec. 16 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

Dec. 18 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Dec. 19 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Dec. 20 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Dec. 21 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

