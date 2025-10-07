Robert Earl Keen Launching The Greatest Christmas On Earth Tour

(IVPR) For fifteen years now, legendary Texas songwriter Robert Earl Keen has thrown his own kind of Christmas party, one that involves venues quite a bit larger than your usual great uncle's living room and a few thousand more guests.
At this point, the REK Christmas tour has become part of some families' traditions right alongside sweet potato casserole or leaving out treats for the reindeer. This year will be no different, with Keen and company announcing their 2025 holiday season tour: The Greatest Christmas On Earth.
From December 4th to the 21st, load up the kids-no matter if they're grown or not-and head to the travelling musical circus where the Robert Earl Keen Band plan on bringing themes like lions, tigers, tight ropes, and clowns into the fold among Keen's classic, singalong tunes to tour stops throughout the Southeast and Texas. Of course, each night wouldn't be complete without a performance of the most dysfunctional holiday anthem ever, "Merry Christmas From The Family." And that's exactly the spirit of a Robert Earl Keen Christmas show: check all of your family, work, or life baggage at the door and have a good time, even if, no...especially if, you're sitting next to your own argumentative kin. It's a perfect 90 minutes of not having to make small talk with Brother Ken, New Wife Kay, Fred and Rita, and Cousin David!
Tickets for The Greatest Christmas On Earth tour, kicking off with a REK hometown show in Kerrville, Texas, on December 4th. Artist presale begins on Wednesday, October 8th at 10am local. Registration is now live via robertearlkeen.com/tour. General on sale is Friday, October 10th at 10am local.
Greatest Christmas On Earth Tour Dates:
Dec. 4 - Kerrville, TX - Arcadia Live Theatre
Dec. 6 - Tyler, TX - UT Tyler Cowan Center
Dec. 7 - Oxford, MS - The Lyric
Dec. 9 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre
Dec. 10 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater
Dec. 12 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Theatre
Dec. 13 - Chattanooga, TN - Walker Theatre
Dec. 14 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
Dec. 16 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
Dec. 18 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
Dec. 19 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Dec. 20 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Dec. 21 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
Robert Earl Keen Announces Line Up For Homecoming Weekend
Robert Earl Keen Honored On Texas House Of Representatives Floor
Rush Reuniting For Fifty Something 2026 Tour- Ace Frehley Cancels All 2025 Dates For Medical Reasons- The Offspring Tap Bad Religion For 2026 American Tour- more
Interview: Eagles Cofounder Bernie Leadon
Kate Bush - Best of the Other Sides
RockPile: Spotlight on New Releases by Women, Part 1
It's Kid Stuff! A Gift Guide for Children
Reggae Party: Bob Marley Edition
Doves Share Recently Rediscovered Lost Song
Palm Ghosts Streaming 'Content Providers'
Bell Witch and Aerial Ruin Share First Song From New Collaborative Album
Blackmore's Night Launching Fall Tour
Kelly Hansen Reflects On Why He Is Playing His Final Foreigner Show This Weekend
Die Krupps Unleash ''Will nicht - MUSS' Video
Dropkick Murphys Reveal 2026 St. Patrick's Day Weekend Celebration Plans
Geezer Butler Selling Items From Black Sabbath's Final Show