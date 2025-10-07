Tesla Launching Still Keepin' It Real Tour In January

(OMG) Tesla have announced brand-new tour dates for January 2026 as they roll out the next chapter of their highly successful Keepin' It Real Tour - now aptly titled Still Keepin' It Real.

The band has spent the past year bringing their Keepin' It Real Tour to sold-out venues nationwide. Beginning in January, TESLA will hit the road again with the Still Keepin' It Real Tour. Fans are encouraged to grab them early before they sell out.

In addition, Tesla are returning to House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in October. Performances of TESLA: The Las Vegas Residency will take place on October 17, 18, 22, 24 and 25, 2025, and are scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.

Brian Wheat says, "We're very excited to be coming back to Las Vegas. We'll be playing some new songs and keep it real!!!"

During this exclusive five-day run of shows, TESLA will touch all sides of their unique discography including the heavier edge of electric songs like "Modern Day Cowboy," "Hang Tough" and "Edison's Medicine," as well as their acoustic driven songs such as "Signs" and "Love Song" (two Top 10 Billboard charting hits). Die-hard fans from all over the world are headed to Las Vegas to witness TESLA, America's blue collar rock band, during this special limited-time engagement. And TESLA is ready to rock and show fans an unforgettable time.

Related Stories

Josey Scott In New Band With W.A.S.P. Icon and Tesla Cofounders

Tesla's Frank Hannon Takes Fans To The Mountains With 'Our Father's Love' Video

Tesla's Frank Hannon Honors Dickey Betts with 'Reflections'

Tesla Release 'From The Heart' Video

News > Tesla