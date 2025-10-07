The Band CAMINO Share New Song '12:34'

(Atlantic) Ahead of their much-anticipated global headline tour, The Band CAMINO have expanded on their third studio album NeverAlways with new track "12:34" - available now via Atlantic Records.
The Nashville-based trio - Jeffery Jordan, Spencer Stewart, and Garrison Burgess - kick off the North American leg of The NeverAlways Tour this Friday in Atlanta, GA with stops at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium on October 23rd and New York's Brooklyn Paramount on November 11th ahead of UK, European, and Australia/New Zealand legs continuing through February 2026.
The shows follow the band's exclusive run of shows deemed Tour Before The Tour, which saw them take on intimate venues across the country with shows selling out in under 20 minutes.
The Band CAMINO's third studio album NeverAlways is highlighted by standout singles "Stupid Questions" and "Infinity," both co-written with longtime collaborators Seth Ennis and Schmidt (capturing the classic CAMINO sound first heard on hit singles "Daphne Blue" and "See Through"). The 11-track collection also sees the trio team up with the likes of Captain Cuts, Jonah Shy (Role Model, Shawn Mendes), Gabe Simon (Noah Kahan, Gracie Abrams) & more.
NORTH AMERICA
Oct 10, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
Oct 11, 2025 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium
Oct 13, 2025 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando
Oct 14, 2025 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
Oct 16, 2025 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company
Oct 18, 2025 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater
Oct 19, 2025 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
Oct 21, 2025 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
Oct 23, 2025 - Hollywood, CA - Hollywood Palladium
Oct 26, 2025 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at The Complex
Oct 28, 2025 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Oct 30, 2025 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre
Nov 1, 2025 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis - SOLD OUT
Nov 2, 2025 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
Nov 4, 2025 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
Nov 5, 2025 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Nov 7, 2025 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
Nov 8, 2025 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Nov 9, 2025 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
Nov 11, 2025 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
Nov 13, 2025 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
Nov 15, 2025 - Boston, MA - The MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Nov 16, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
Nov 18, 2025 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Nov 20, 2025 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed - SOLD OUT
Nov 21, 2025 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
Nov 22, 2025 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle - SOLD OUT
UK + EU
Dec 9, 2025 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - The Garage
Dec 10, 2025 - Manchester, United Kingdom - New Century Hall
Dec 12, 2025 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Forum Kentish Town
Dec 14, 2025 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat
Dec 16, 2025 - Cologne, Germany - Kantine
Dec 17, 2025 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater
NZ + AU
Feb 19, 2026 - Auckland, New Zealand - The Powerstation
Feb 21, 2026 - Sydney, Australia - Enmore Theatre
Feb 22, 2026 - Melbourne, Australia - Forum
Feb 24, 2026 - Brisbane, Australia - The Tivoli
Feb 26, 2026 - Fremantle, Australia - Freo Social
