The Band CAMINO Share New Song '12:34'

(Atlantic) Ahead of their much-anticipated global headline tour, The Band CAMINO have expanded on their third studio album NeverAlways with new track "12:34" - available now via Atlantic Records.

The Nashville-based trio - Jeffery Jordan, Spencer Stewart, and Garrison Burgess - kick off the North American leg of The NeverAlways Tour this Friday in Atlanta, GA with stops at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium on October 23rd and New York's Brooklyn Paramount on November 11th ahead of UK, European, and Australia/New Zealand legs continuing through February 2026.

The shows follow the band's exclusive run of shows deemed Tour Before The Tour, which saw them take on intimate venues across the country with shows selling out in under 20 minutes.

The Band CAMINO's third studio album NeverAlways is highlighted by standout singles "Stupid Questions" and "Infinity," both co-written with longtime collaborators Seth Ennis and Schmidt (capturing the classic CAMINO sound first heard on hit singles "Daphne Blue" and "See Through"). The 11-track collection also sees the trio team up with the likes of Captain Cuts, Jonah Shy (Role Model, Shawn Mendes), Gabe Simon (Noah Kahan, Gracie Abrams) & more.

NORTH AMERICA

Oct 10, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct 11, 2025 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium

Oct 13, 2025 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando

Oct 14, 2025 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Oct 16, 2025 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

Oct 18, 2025 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Oct 19, 2025 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Oct 21, 2025 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

Oct 23, 2025 - Hollywood, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Oct 26, 2025 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at The Complex

Oct 28, 2025 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Oct 30, 2025 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

Nov 1, 2025 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis - SOLD OUT

Nov 2, 2025 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

Nov 4, 2025 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

Nov 5, 2025 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Nov 7, 2025 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Nov 8, 2025 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Nov 9, 2025 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

Nov 11, 2025 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

Nov 13, 2025 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Nov 15, 2025 - Boston, MA - The MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov 16, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Nov 18, 2025 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall

Nov 20, 2025 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed - SOLD OUT

Nov 21, 2025 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

Nov 22, 2025 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle - SOLD OUT

UK + EU

Dec 9, 2025 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - The Garage

Dec 10, 2025 - Manchester, United Kingdom - New Century Hall

Dec 12, 2025 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Forum Kentish Town

Dec 14, 2025 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

Dec 16, 2025 - Cologne, Germany - Kantine

Dec 17, 2025 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

NZ + AU

Feb 19, 2026 - Auckland, New Zealand - The Powerstation

Feb 21, 2026 - Sydney, Australia - Enmore Theatre

Feb 22, 2026 - Melbourne, Australia - Forum

Feb 24, 2026 - Brisbane, Australia - The Tivoli

Feb 26, 2026 - Fremantle, Australia - Freo Social

