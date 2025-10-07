Vince Gill To Release New EP Every Month For The Next Year Under New Lifetime Deal With MCA

(MCA) MCA is proud to announce that country music icon Vince Gill has signed a lifetime record deal with the label, cementing decades of partnership and collaboration. As part of this unprecedented agreement, Vince will release an EP featuring new music every month for the next year, giving fans a consistent stream of original material from one of country music's most celebrated voices.

The series, titled 50 Years From Home, will showcase Vince's artistry through a combination of new music and carefully selected catalog tracks that complement each EP's theme. The first EP, 50 Years From Home: I Gave You Everything I Had, is set for release on October 17 and will include the recently 2x Platinum-certified classic, "Go Rest High on That Mountain."

"Vince has been a major part of the MCA family for decades," said Mike Harris , President & CEO, MCA. "This lifetime agreement reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting his artistic vision and providing him artistic freedom while ensuring his legacy continues to grow."

"I'm feeling the most creative I've ever felt in my career these last few years," shared Vince Gill. "I've collected a treasure trove of songs and with my friends and partners at MCA we've come up with a way to release all this new music. It's a partnership that's lasted 36 years and I'm grateful for it."

Vince's longtime manager Larry Fitzgerald added, "MCA Records has been Vince's home since early in his career, and now he knows their partnership will endure into the future. Vince's fans wanting his music won't have to look any further than MCA to find it. My relationship with Vince began 41 years ago and I'm thrilled to stand with him at this important moment."

This lifetime deal is a testament to the long-standing partnership between Vince Gill and MCA. It reflects the enduring trust and commitment that has defined their relationship while positioning Vince as a timeless figure in country music, continuing to influence both the current landscape and future generations of artists and fans alike.

During his time at MCA, Vince has amassed 1.7 Billion global streams and 19.4 Million in domestic album sales. He is up to 28.5 Million in total RIAA certified units with 24 Million in RIAA album certifications and 3.5 Million in RIAA single certifications. He has 2 Gold albums, 5 Platinum albums, 6 Multi-Platinum albums, 3 Gold singles and 1 Multi-Platinum single.

Throughout his illustrious career, Vince has earned numerous accolades, including 18 CMA Awards, 22 Grammy Awards, and induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2007. He became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1991 and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012. His songwriting contributions were recognized with induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005, and in 2014, he was awarded the prestigious BMI Icon Award.

Related Stories

Vince Gill's 'Go Rest High On That Mountain' Extended For 30th Anniversary

Danny Burns Releases Southern Sky Featuring Vince Gill, Ricky Skaggs & More

The Imaginaries Preview New Album with Vince Gill, Ariel Posen & Joe Bonamassa

Maggie Rose Teams With Vince Gill For Cover Of 'I Can't Make You Love Me'

News > Vince Gill