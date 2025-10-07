Watch JayDon Make TV Debut On The Jennifer Hudson Show

(AT) An entertainer since birth, JayDon knows how to use his prodigious talents to move a crowd. The 18-year-old R&B riser made his solo television live performance debut last Friday, October 3, when he appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Showcasing his pure tenor and one-of-one movement skills, the Zoo/mega/gamma.-signed artist performed his viral hit "Lullaby," currently one of the most-added songs on Urban Radio. He was joined onstage by Paradise, the guest rapper on "Lullaby," as he made the crowd swoon with his melismatic runs and athletic dancing. Before appearing on the show, JayDon walked through JHud's famous "Spirit Tunnel," doing backflips and handsprings on his way to the stage. After the performance, JayDon spoke briefly with Jennifer about his career and upcoming debut EP.

JayDon's The Jennifer Hudson Show performance arrives just in time for the release of Me, Myself & I EP, coming next week. Home to "Lullaby" and acclaimed singles like The Way You Move" and the viral, USHER-sampling "I'll Be Good," the upcoming EP is a showcase for the 18-year-old triple threat's emotive tenor and exquisite control, arranging his boundless talent into 10 gems that blend R&B's past and future into something new and exciting. On Friday, JayDon released his most recent single "Caviar," a luxurious ballad from the EP. Featuring behind-the-scenes contributions from songwriters Felisha King (formerly of Cherish) and Whitney Phillips, and producers like Harv, Blaq Tuxedo, Andre Harris, and Triangle Park, Me, My Songs & I arrives on October 10th via Zoo/mega/gamma.

JayDon is having a breakout year, making all the right moves on the road to stardom. The Zoo/mega/gamma.-signed artist's run started last fall with "Ah! Ah!" ft. 310babii, continuing in 2025 with the romantic ballad "Lullaby" ft. Paradise and the USHER-sampling "I'll Be Good." "Lullaby" especially connected in South Korea, where it reached the top of South Korea's Spotify Viral 50, remaining at the top of the chart for multiple weeks, made an impact in other Asian markets, including China and Taiwan, and is one of the most-added songs on Urban Radio. "I'll Be Good" earned praise from Billboard, BET, Rated R&B, and more, and inspired a choreography-heavy music video (1.3 million views). JayDon switched up his style for "Boujee Baby," a collaboration with NY rapper Zeddy Will, which took inspiration from dance music genres like juke and Jersey club. Earlier this summer, JayDon was interviewed by Billboard, which named the young prodigy Billboard's R&B Rookie of the Month for June 2025.

Although he has a talent for acting, which he demonstrates in many of his music videos and in films like The Lion King and TV shows like The Paynes, music has remained his true passion. In the new chapter of his career, JayDon is determined to blow up and become one of his generation's most vital artists. Stay tuned for Me, My Songs, and I, coming very soon.

Related Stories

News > JayDon