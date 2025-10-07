William Beckmann Announces 2025 Las Posadas Holiday Tour

(TGR) Hailed as an artist "every country music fan needs to hear" (Billboard), William Beckmann has announced his fourth annual Las Posadas Holiday Tour, a uniquely intimate, seasonal experience inspired by both Latin American tradition and the spirit of community.
Kicking off in New Braunfels, TX on Dec. 10 at the Brauntex Theatre, the string of festive performances across The Lonestar State will feature Christmas music, timeless crooner standards, Spanish-language favorites, storytelling and select Beckmann originals performed with a specially-assembled band created exclusively for this limited run of holiday performances, including a full horn section.
Rooted in Latin American tradition, Las Posadas is a celebration of coming together, hospitality, and shared joy-values Beckmann brings to the stage and embodies throughout the tour. Embracing that same spirit, 100% of proceeds from VIP sales will go directly to victims of the Texas floods via George Strait's Vaqueros del Mar Relief Fund. Tickets and VIP packages will go on sale this Friday, October 10th at 10am CT.
"It is with great pleasure that I am announcing the 2025 'Las Posadas Tour.' The tour is something that I have done for a few years now and my fans look forward to it every December. This year I will be teaming up with Vaqueros Del Mar to help with the Texas flood relief. All of the VIP ticket sales from these shows will be donated to this cause," Beckmann says. "Christmas is about coming together and being with family. We want to do our best to help the families that were affected by this tragedy."
LAS POSADAS HOLIDAY TOUR Dates:
12/10 - New Braunfels, TX - Brauntex Theatre
12/12 - San Antonio, TX - Stable Hall
12/13 - San Antonio, TX - Stable Hall
12/18 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre
12/19 - Dallas, TX - Longhorn Ballroom
12/20 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
