Young Thug Announces Hometown Hero Benefit Concert In Atlanta

(Atlantic) GRAMMY Award-winning, Diamond-certified superstar Young Thug announces a very special "Hometown Hero" benefit concert set for Tuesday, December 16 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, October 8 at 10AM ET on Ticketmaster.com.

The show announcement arrives on the heels of Young Thug's long awaited fourth solo album, UY Scuti, available via Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment. UY Scuti - which takes its name from what is often called the biggest known star in the Universe, a red supergiant located 5,900 light-years away in the constellation Scutum - is among the most highly anticipated releases in recent memory.

The 21-track album features guest appearances from multiplatinum superstars Cardi B, Future, Lil Baby, Sexyy Red, Travis Scott, 21 Savage and more. The project was heralded with the Future-assisted single "Money on Money" - which reached the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and the epic "Miss My Dogs," available everywhere now. Produced by frequent collaborator London on Da Track and BeatsByJuko, the seven-minute track is joined by an official music video streaming below.

