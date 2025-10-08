84 Tigers Tap Seaweed's Aaron Stauffer For 'Regeneration Days'

(Earshot) Michigan post-hardcore trio 84 Tigers have released their new single "Regeneration Days," featuring Aaron Stauffer of the legendary '90s band Seaweed. The track is the latest preview from the band's upcoming sophomore album, Nothing Ends, out October 17 via Spartan Records.

"'Regeneration Days' was one of those songs that came together in a day or two," says guitarist/vocalist Mike Reed. "I was driving along listening to the demos and the idea of asking Aaron from Seaweed to sing on it popped into my head. I still can't believe it worked out. Seaweed was a band that I've always loved and respected since I first saw them in the mid-90s. So grateful for Aaron to lend his amazing voice to this."

The collaboration marks a powerful generational link between two eras of melodic post-hardcore-both steeped in urgency, texture, and heart. 84 Tigers' signature dynamic-equal parts melodic uplift and cathartic grit-finds new depth here, amplified by Stauffer's unmistakable vocal presence.

Produced by Marc Jacob Hudson, Nothing Ends transforms loss into resilience. From the haunting "Two Rivers" (featuring Rocky Votolato) to the defiant "Fathom" and now "Regeneration Days," the album traces the band's journey through grief, growth, and renewal.

