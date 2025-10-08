Alan Jackson Announces All-Star Final Concert

(MCA) Alan Jackson is ready to serve up one more round before he retires from touring...and he's inviting all sorts of friends to join him! Last Call: One More for the Road - The Finale - the last full-length concert of Jackson's touring career - will take place Saturday, June 27, 2026 at Nashville's Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans. It's a concert unlike any he's ever done before - an unforgettable celebration of an unmatched career!
In addition to the more than 50,000 people who'll fill the field and stands, an all-star lineup of artists will join Jackson to celebrate his career and legacy. Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Lee Ann Womack will all perform at the event...with more multi-platinum, Grammy, CMA and ACM Award-winning artists to be announced!
"We just felt like we had to end it all where it all started for me, and that's in Nashville - Music City - where country music lives," Jackson says, echoing the sentiment he offered when announcing an end to his road career this past spring.
Registration for pre-sales begins today, October 8 at 10:00am CT at www.AlanJacksonLastCall.com and continues through Monday, October 13. Pre-sales begin Wednesday, October 15 at 10:00am CT. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 17 (Jackson's birthday) at 10:00am CT, should any remain. VIP experiences are also available.
At a May concert in Milwaukee, Jackson announced the end of his touring career, surprising many when he told the sellout crowd, "This is my last road show." "It's been a long, sweet ride. It started 40 years ago," he went on to explain. "I've really lived the American dream for sure - I'm so blessed."
Jackson's touring career has taken his catalog of true country music from coast-to-coast countless times...crossed Canada from sea-to-sea...and even made its way to such far-reaching places as Australia, Brazil, and Europe. His Last Call: One More for the Road tour - which began in 2022 and continued through this past spring - found the Country Music Hall of Fame member playing to enthusiastic audiences at sellout and capacity concerts.
