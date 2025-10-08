Bad Company's Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke On TalkShopLive This Week

(KB) Bad Company legends Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke will join host Steve Harkins on TalkShopLive's Rock & Roll channel this Thursday, October 9th @ 7pm EST.
Together they will chat with fans and talk about the band's 50th anniversary, upcoming Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction and exciting new tribute album, CAN'T GET ENOUGH: A TRIBUTE TO BAD COMPANY. TalkShopLive will have a limited number of vinyl autographed by Paul and Simon available. Fans can tune in here
CAN'T GET ENOUGH: A TRIBUTE TO BAD COMPANY features legendary and contemporary artists from Rock, Country, and Americana - genres deeply influenced by Bad Company - including HARDY, The Pretty Reckless, Joe Elliott and Phil Collen from Def Leppard, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, Charley Crockett, Halestorm and more, offering fresh takes on the band's iconic songs. Bad Company was founded by Mick Ralphs and Paul Rodgers in 1973.
Dirty Honey Take On Bad Company Classic 'Rock Steady'
Blackberry Smoke Join Paul Rodgers For Bad Company's 'Run With The Pack'
Def Leppard, Guns N' Roses Stars Lead Bad Company Tribute Album Lineup
Bad Company Share Mick Ralph's Final Performance Of Classic Hit
Metallica Sweepstakes To Win Trip To Dublin Stop Of M72 Tour- Geezer Butler Selling Items From Black Sabbath's Final Show- Kelly Hansen Final Foreigner Show- more
Interview: Eagles Cofounder Bernie Leadon
Kate Bush - Best of the Other Sides
RockPile: Spotlight on New Releases by Women, Part 1
It's Kid Stuff! A Gift Guide for Children
Reggae Party: Bob Marley Edition
Metallica Launch Sweepstakes To Win Trip To Dublin Stop Of M72 Tour
I See Stars Announce Spin The Wheel Tour
Tesla Launching Still Keepin' It Real Tour In January
Bernie Leadon To Host TalkShopLive October 30
Doves Share Recently Rediscovered Lost Song
Palm Ghosts Streaming 'Content Providers'
Bell Witch and Aerial Ruin Share First Song From New Collaborative Album
Blackmore's Night Launching Fall Tour