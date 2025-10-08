Bad Company's Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke On TalkShopLive This Week

(KB) Bad Company legends Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke will join host Steve Harkins on TalkShopLive's Rock & Roll channel this Thursday, October 9th @ 7pm EST.

Together they will chat with fans and talk about the band's 50th anniversary, upcoming Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction and exciting new tribute album, CAN'T GET ENOUGH: A TRIBUTE TO BAD COMPANY. TalkShopLive will have a limited number of vinyl autographed by Paul and Simon available. Fans can tune in here

CAN'T GET ENOUGH: A TRIBUTE TO BAD COMPANY features legendary and contemporary artists from Rock, Country, and Americana - genres deeply influenced by Bad Company - including HARDY, The Pretty Reckless, Joe Elliott and Phil Collen from Def Leppard, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, Charley Crockett, Halestorm and more, offering fresh takes on the band's iconic songs. Bad Company was founded by Mick Ralphs and Paul Rodgers in 1973.

