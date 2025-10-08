Danger Mouse and Black Thought Reunite With 'Up (With Rag'n'Bone Man)'

(NLM) Danger Mouse and Black Thought have reunited for their first new song together since their Cheat Codes blew the world's collective minds in 2022: "Up (With Rag'n'Bone Man)."

"Up" is written and performed by Danger Mouse, Black Thought and Rag'n'Bone Man, produced by Danger Mouse and features Rag'n'Bone Man on vocals and drums. The accompanying video was directed by Joshua Ellingson features Danger Mouse, Black Thought & Rag'n'Bone Man.

Available now across all digital platforms, "Up" is the very first taste of the long-awaited second LP by Danger Mouse & Black Thought. While the dates of the next full length's completion and release are anyone's guess, the pair has provided this gem to make the wait more bearable-though it's likely "Up" will paradoxically make the interim that much more excruciating: The raw intensity of Black Thought's performance contrasting with Rag'n'Bone Man's mournful yet beautiful delivery interwoven with a hypnotic and soothing foundation as only Danger Mouse can provide will inevitably leave listeners craving more.

The duo's first collaborative album, Cheat Codes, reaffirmed Black Thought as "one of the greatest rappers ever" (New York Magazine) and Danger Mouse as "a pioneering beat-maker with a knack for blending rock and hip-hop aesthetics" (New York Magazine). It dominated the year-end best-of lists of everyone from Good Morning America, who named it #2 album of 2022 and called it "legendary," to Vibe, Pitchfork, HipHopDX, Flood, Consequence, NPR Music, NPR's Fresh Air, The Ringer, and many more.

Cheat Codes was a testament to the qualities that make Danger Mouse one of the greatest producers of all time: his utterly unique ability to craft a palette complex and flexible enough to enable Black Thought to perform at new heights. On the newly released "Up," Rag'n'Bone Man's singular voice and instrumental contribution is equally seamless and sublime.

British artist Rag'n'Bone Man whose soulful, rich and powerful voice is the embodiment of our collective urgency, and whose hit song "Human" has amassed over 2 billion views on YouTube, joins an illustrious roll call of Danger Mouse & Black Thought collaborators that includes A$AP Rocky, Run The Jewels, Joey Bada$$, Conway the Machine, Kid Sister, MF DOOM, Michael Kiwanuka, and Raekwon.

