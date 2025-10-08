.

Dark Chapel Share Cinematic 'Sign Of Life' Video

(MNRK) Dark Chapel, the riff-heavy powerhouse led by Black Label Society guitarist Dario Lorina, has released a new single, "Sign of Life." The track arrives alongside a cinematic black-and-white video, directed by Justin H. Reich, which reimagines a modern-day western posse against a dusty blacktop backdrop.

This Friday, fans can stream or purchase a deluxe vinyl edition of the band's acclaimed album, Spirit in the Glass, originally released in February. The Laguna EcoMix variant special edition adds two brand-new tracks, "Hit of Your Love" and "Echoes of a Stone Heart II, " and comes pressed on striking blue vinyl.

The expanded version will also be available digitally on all DSPs and will include "Sign of Life" as a third bonus track. Watch the cinematic music video below:

