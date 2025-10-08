(MNRK) Dark Chapel, the riff-heavy powerhouse led by Black Label Society guitarist Dario Lorina, has released a new single, "Sign of Life." The track arrives alongside a cinematic black-and-white video, directed by Justin H. Reich, which reimagines a modern-day western posse against a dusty blacktop backdrop.
This Friday, fans can stream or purchase a deluxe vinyl edition of the band's acclaimed album, Spirit in the Glass, originally released in February. The Laguna EcoMix variant special edition adds two brand-new tracks, "Hit of Your Love" and "Echoes of a Stone Heart II, " and comes pressed on striking blue vinyl.
The expanded version will also be available digitally on all DSPs and will include "Sign of Life" as a third bonus track. Watch the cinematic music video below:
Black Label Society Offshoot Dark Chapel Share 'Dead Weight' Video
Black Label Society Offshoot Dark Chapel Reveal 'Corpse Flower' Video
Black Label Society Offshoot Dark Chapel Stream 'Hallow Smile' Video
Metallica Sweepstakes To Win Trip To Dublin Stop Of M72 Tour- Geezer Butler Selling Items From Black Sabbath's Final Show- Kelly Hansen Final Foreigner Show- more
Interview: Eagles Cofounder Bernie Leadon
Kate Bush - Best of the Other Sides
RockPile: Spotlight on New Releases by Women, Part 1
It's Kid Stuff! A Gift Guide for Children
Reggae Party: Bob Marley Edition
Dark Chapel Share Cinematic 'Sign Of Life' Video
84 Tigers Tap Seaweed's Aaron Stauffer For 'Regeneration Days'
Totally Tubular Festival Hitting The East Coast In December
Alter Bridge Get Animated For 'What Lies Within' Video
Bad Company's Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke On TalkShopLive This Week
Singled Out: McLuhan's King Bizzarroo
Metallica Launch Sweepstakes To Win Trip To Dublin Stop Of M72 Tour
I See Stars Announce Spin The Wheel Tour