Don West Postpones U.S. Tour Due To illness

(TOC) This week, rising Australian soul singer-songwriter DON WEST announced he was postponing his highly anticipated US tour due to illness. The heartbreaking news came on the eve of the Austin City Limits appearance and national tour set for later this month, including sold-out shows in New York and LA.

"Hey everyone, As some might be aware, I had some health issues arise on tour in Europe that have followed me home. I've been in hospital since I landed back in Australia and the doctors have advised that I need to remain in their care a little while longer. So unfortunately, I won't be making it to America.

Fear not - I will make a full recovery very soon and I cannot wait to get to the USA and beyond. My team will begin working on new dates for 2026 that I'll make sure to share as soon as possible. All tickets to this tour will be refunded at the point of purchase.

I want to apologise to everyone that bought a ticket and made plans around the shows, I am sorry i couldn't make it happen. Thanks everyone for the love and support and I can't wait to see you all next year."

The news is a blow to fans, but it's not stopping WEST from releasing his debut album next month titled GIVE ME ALL YOUR LOVE. Today, he is dropping another stellar single, "Never Love". Driven by a shimmering, confessional chorus and rich with his signature, effortlessly smooth vocals, "Never Love" captures the essence of DON WEST's music - true, classic soul with a fresh, modern groove.

