Frank Meyer Launching U.S. Solo Tour

(Reybee) Frank Meyer announced the first U.S. tour under his own name in support of his debut solo album Living Between the Lines. Long celebrated as frontman of West Coast punk icons The Streetwalkin' Cheetahs and collaborator with legends such as James Williamson (Iggy & the Stooges), Wayne Kramer (MC5), and FEAR, Meyer steps firmly into the spotlight with an eclectic set of solo dates that showcase his wide-ranging artistry.

The entire tour features direct support from Detroit rockers THE STRAINS, whose rhythm section (Al King on drums, Kellen Mutter on bass) will back Meyer up on the Midwest run, which kicks off October 31st in Dayton, OH before weaving through the Midwest with stops in Toledo, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Chicago, and more. For the West Coast run that follows in December - highlighted by shows at San Diego's Casbah, Los Angeles' Redwood Bar, San Francisco's Bottom of the Hill, and Joshua Tree's Mojave Gold.

Meyer will be backed by fellow Streetwalkin' Cheetahs Bruce Duff (bass) and Mike Sessa (drums). For all dates, Meyer will be joined by multi-instrumentalist Ozzy Carmona, on keyboards, guitar and ukulele, and the band will perform songs from his solo debut plus classics by Meyer's acts Streetwalkin' Cheetahs, Trading Aces, and Highway 61. Select dates will feature special guests Nick Oliveri (Queens of the Stone Age, Mondo Generator, KYUSS) and his Death Acoustic and desert rock band Volume.

October 31 Dayton, OH Blind Bobs

November 1 Toledo, OH The Switchboard

November 2 Cincinnati, OH Northside Tavern

November 3 Cleveland, OH Smedley's Bar

November 4 Pittsburgh, PA Club Cafe

November 5 Detroit, MI Lager House

November 6 Logansport, IN Bonus Pints

November 7 Carbondale, IL PK's

November 8 Chicago, IL Liar's Club

December 2 San Diego, CA The Casbah*

December 3 Pasadena, CA Old Towne Pub*

December 4 Joshua Tree, CA Mojave Gold*+

December 5 Las Vegas, NV Red Dwarf*+

December 6 Los Angeles, CA Redwood Bar*

December 7 Long Beach, CA Alex's Bar*+

December 8 Costa Mesa, CA The Wayfarer*

December 9 Bakersfield, CA Jerry's Pizza*

December 10 Fresno, CA Strummers*

December 11 Sacramento, CA Old Ironsides*+

December 12 San Francisco, CA Bottom of the Hill*+

December 13 Palmdale, CA Transplants + (No Nick)

* feat. Nick Oliveri's Death Acoustic

+feat. Volume

