Friends Of The Atwoods: A Night Of Giving Benefitting Tim & Roxane Atwood Announced

(2911) Music City's finest will come together for 'Friends Of The Atwoods: A Night Of Giving Benefitting Tim & Roxane Atwood' on Tuesday, November 18th at 3rd & Lindsley benefiting longtime members of the Music City community as they face mounting health challenges due to ongoing spinal surgery complications and including Roxane's recent stroke.

Doors open at 6:00 PM, with the show starting at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $40 in advance, $45 at the door, and a limited number of VIP tables, including four seats and four posters, are available for $250. Sponsored by Gus Arrendale & Springer Mountain Farms, with additional contributions from Mezek Films and in partnership with Music Amplifies, the evening will feature live auction items and more, with proceeds helping offset medical expenses not covered by insurance. Plus, as a bonus, you never know just who may stop by!

Tim and Roxane Atwood have dedicated their lives to country music. Tim spent 38 years as the Grand Ole Opry's staff pianist, playing with legends like Roy Acuff, Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks, Vince Gill, and Taylor Swift, while Roxane produced Grand Ole Opry Live and Opry Backstage, helping launch stars like Dierks Bentley and Blake Shelton.

In recent years, life has taken a difficult turn. After Tim suffered a debilitating back injury five years ago, Roxane became his caregiver. Now she needs care herself, after a stroke on September 2, 2025, which left her with partial paralysis. The return home required major accessibility renovations, including ramps, remodeled spaces, continued therapy, and outside caregiving.

Tim and Roxane have long supported causes like Vanderbilt Children's Hospital, the Humane Society, and the Musicians Emergency Relief Fund, and they now need the support of the community they've always given to. Donations, financial, supplies, or even prayers-are deeply appreciated.

To purchase tickets to the event here. Those unable to attend may also contribute via the GoFundMe page here.

