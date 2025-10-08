Jamey Johnson And Dan Seals 'Three Time Loser' Set For Release

(117) Late, lauded musician Dan Seals is paired with multi-platinum certified singer/songwriter, Jamey Johnson for a recreated take on the number one, uptempo Seals-penned classic, "Three Time Loser," releasing October 17. Fans can pre-save the song here.

"Dan Seals is one of the great voices of the '80s that sculpted the sound and style of songwriters and artists like me that were raised on that era of country music," said Jamey Johnson.

Record label, Melody Place along with Seals' estate, made the announcement via social media today. The track follows last month's reimagined release of "Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)" featuring Seals with country superstar, Luke Bryan. Fans and critics alike praised the song, with American Songwriter declaring "even decades later, Seals' music still carries the same weight, beauty, and truth it did when first released."

Written and originally released by Seals in 1987 with renowned producer Kyle Lehning, the track climbed its way up the Billboard Country Singles chart that same year. The song appeared on his sixth studio album, On The Front Line.

The multi-genre mastermind began his career as "England Dan" in the soft rock duo, England Dan & John Ford Coley before he became an award-winning solo artist. Seals went on to achieve extraordinary success, receiving 11 number one hit songs in his lifetime, two CMA awards, and was posthumously inducted into the Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2025.

