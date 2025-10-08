Joe Bonamassa '59 Les Paul Custom Announced

(PPRG) Epiphone is proud to continue its decades-long signature relationship with blues-rock legend Joe Bonamassa. Today, Epiphone has released an attainable version of Bonamassa's pristine and rare, vintage 1959 Black Beauty Les Paul™ Custom, bringing this remarkable instrument-offering vintage tone, elegant craftsmanship, and the unmistakable spirit of Bonamassa in a guitar built to inspire-to a wider audience.

Joe Bonamassa is widely renowned for his guitar-playing prowess and as a world-class guitar collector. One prized gem in his collection is his 1959 Gibson Les Paul Custom. The original Les Paul Custom became known as the "Black Beauty," and examples from the late 50s are highly sought after, but this particular guitar is quite unique. Joe's guitar is a rare custom order with two pickups instead of the standard three-pickup configuration. Adding to its allure, it also sports Grover Imperial tuners and a Bigsby vibrato tailpiece.

Designed to be both faithful and accessible, the Epiphone Joe Bonamassa '59 Les Paul Custom features an Antique Ebony finish over a solid mahogany body, accented by aged multi-ply binding on the top and back. The mahogany neck sports a 1959 Rounded Medium C profile and is topped with a bound ebony fretboard, complete with 22 medium jumbo frets and dressed up with pearloid block inlays. The multi-ply bound 60s Kalamazoo-style headstock features the Epiphone logo and the iconic Custom Split Diamond inlay in mother-of-pearl and is outfitted with a low-friction Graph Tech nut for excellent tuning stability.

Watch the interview and demo with Joe Bonamassa re his Epiphone '59 Les Paul Custom below. The Epiphone Joe Bonamassa '59 Les Paul Custom is a limited-edition model now available worldwide at authorized dealers, Gibson Garage locations, and on www.epiphone.com.

Related Stories

Joe Bonamassa Plans Two-Night Stand At Royal Albert Hall

Joe Bonamassa Launches All-Star B.B. King's Blues Summit 100

The Imaginaries Preview New Album with Vince Gill, Ariel Posen & Joe Bonamassa

Joe Bonamassa Shares 'Broken Record' Video As 'Breakthrough' Arrives

News > Joe Bonamassa