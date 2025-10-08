Nobody Wants This Gets All-Star Season 2 Soundtrack

(IC) On October 23, Netflix's Emmy-nominated smash-hit rom-com "Nobody Wants This" will return for its highly awaited second season alongside a 19-song all-star soundtrack. Released via The Core Records in partnership with Interscope Records - Nobody Wants This Season 2: The Soundtrack will feature a powerhouse lineup of pop superstars (Selena Gomez, Teddy Swims), country hitmaker like Kacey Musgraves, alt-pop heavy-hitters (FINNEAS, Portugal.

Offering a special glimpse into season two of "Nobody Wants This," the tracklist reveal video also features a sneak peek at Swims' soulful and swoon-worthy "You've Got Another Thing Coming."

The Core Entertainment CEO and Co-Founder Simon Tikhman worked closely alongside his team at The Core and Interscope to assemble the 19-song, genre-spanning tracklist to Nobody Wants This Season 2: The Soundtrack.

"The fact that we were able to put together a one-of-a-kind soundtrack with incredible artists speaks to the success of the first season," says Tikhman. "I wanted the music to reflect the same mix of honesty, sharpness, and heart that Erin brings to the story, while also creating a soundtrack that can stand on its own. I'm deeply invested in this project - and, of course, in its creator - which made getting the music right all the more meaningful."

"Based on the success and acclaim of the first season, this was a really fun soundtrack to put together," adds Sam Riback, President, A&R, Interscope Records. "So many artists were drawn to the uniquely captivating love story and the role of music in this series. We could not be more proud of the pool of artists we've assembled who helped create the musical backdrop for season two."

To create the musical accompaniment to the binge-ready tale of unconventional romance between Joanne (a podcaster played by Kristen Bell) and Noah (a rabbi played by Adam Brody), the soundtrack's producers assembled an A-list selection of unreleased, original songs from artists from both rosters (and from a number of outside labels). Also featuring Role Model, BENEE, Alessia Cara, Royel Otis, and Ella Langley - as well as up-and-coming country acts like Just Jayne and Baylee Lynn - Nobody Wants This Season 2: The Soundtrack ultimately delivers an eclectic mix of massively catchy anthems, timeless heartbreak songs, and nostalgia-soaked bangers from today's biggest stars and brightest new talents.

Tracklist to Nobody Wants This Season 2: The Soundtrack

1. Selena Gomez - "In The Dark"

2. Teddy Swims - "You've Got Another Thing Coming"

3. Royel Otis - "Who's Your Boyfriend (Acoustic)"

4. Chris Stapleton - "Heart Letting Go"

5. Kacey Musgraves - "If The World Burns Down"

6. Baylee Lynn - "That's What I'll Be"

7. FINNEAS - "Palomino"

8. Towa Bird - "Your Girl"

9. Alessia Cara - "My House"

10. Role Model - "Saddle Again"

11. Just Jayne - "Climate Change"

12. Ella Langley - "This Version Of Us"

13. BENEE - "What"

14. Portugal. The Man - "Reach You"

15. GIVĒON - "Dancing In The Smoke"

16. Dermot Kennedy - "Melodies"

17. Cuco - "Homesick"

18. Cassandra Coleman - "Bite My Tongue"

19. "Nobody Wants This" Score Suite

