SMITH's 'Halloween Song' Bring Holiday Back To Top 40 Chart

10-08-2025
(HMG) SMITH's "Halloween Song" has officially debuted at #38 on the Billboard Pop Airplay chart (week of October 11th) and was the #2 most added track at US Hot AC Radio this week right behind Taylor Swift's "The Fate of Ophelia," making it the first Halloween-themed song to chart at Pop/Top 40 radio since Rockwell's "Somebody's Watching Me" in 1984.

Originally released via Hitmaker Music Group/10k Projects in October 2024, the edgy, ominous track has seen a major resurgence this fall thanks to viral momentum. "Halloween Song" also marks SMITH's 4th consecutive Top 40 entry across Pop genres following "Lemon", "Run", and "Pathetic."

"Halloween is my Christmas, I love it and couldn't think of anything more fun than to write a song in the spirit of 'Thriller' (yes I know it's not 'Thriller' people)" - SMITH

