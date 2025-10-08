Stream Fishbone's KEXP Live Session

(IMM) The legendary Los Angeles ska-punk pioneers Fishbone's powerful KEXP Live Session, is now streaming on YouTube. Captured during the Seattle stop of their packed summer tour, the performance showcases the band's unmatched energy, musical mastery, and timeless message.

The setlist features fan favorites and socially charged anthems, including "Racist Piece of Sh*t," "Party at Ground Zero," "Ma & Pa," "Last Call in America," and "Dog Eat Dog." Recorded at KEXP, one of the world's most influential listener-supported radio stations, the session captures Fishbone's fire in front of a global audience.

The KEXP performance followed the release of their latest album, Stockholm Syndrome, a summer of explosive shows across the U.S., including a special appearance at the GRAMMY Museum, a featured slot on Less Than Jake's Summer Circus Tour, and standout sets on the Vans Warped Tour in Washington, D.C., and Long Beach, CA.

While every incarnation of Fishbone's storied history has contributed to the band's enduring influence and cultural legacy. Today's lineup has been met with widespread praise for keeping the Fishbone flame burning brighter than ever. Fronted by the irrepressible Angelo Moore and longtime creative force Christopher Dowd, the group features a revitalized ensemble including bassist James Jones, drummer Hassan Hurd, trumpeter/vocalist John "JS" Williams II, and the welcome return of guitarist Tracey "Spacey T" Singleton-each bringing fresh energy and precision to Fishbone's unmistakable sound.

Stockholm Syndrome, released in June 2025, continues to earn widespread critical acclaim, Spin Magazine said, "The ska-funk-metal mavericks return, still partying, but even more pissed off... Fishbone is still getting down while the world hovers on the brink." While Punk News shared, "The band sounds refreshed and reinvigorated... tackling fascism, racism, the record industry, and the power of love with fierce honesty and unstoppable groove."

