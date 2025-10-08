The Smashing Pumpkins launch The OG Goth Smoothie With Erewhon

(TOC) Fittingly timed for October, the unofficial season of the goths - two-time GRAMMY Award-winning band The Smashing Pumpkins have launched the "OG Goth" smoothie with Erewhon.

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of their RIAA Diamond-certified double album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, the band will donate a portion of proceeds from the smoothie to the Concussion Legacy Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting athletes, veterans, and others affected by concussions and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). Frontman Billy Corgan serves on the organization's national advisory board.

The "OG Goth" smoothie blends a powerhouse lineup of nutrient-rich ingredients including MALK Organic Almond Milk, GT's Alive Cola, Cocoyo Cacao, Eidon Ionic Minerals Liquid Electrolytes, organic coconut water, Erewhon Chocolate Ganache, organic black sesame butter, organic peanut butter, organic banana, organic avocado, organic dates, organic chia, organic maple, organic blue spirulina, organic chlorella, organic cacao powder, organic lucuma, organic beet juice, and organic lion's mane, for a decadent yet functional take on wellness.

The "OG Goth" smoothie will retail for $19.79 and is now available at all Erewhon locations, exclusively through November 8th.

