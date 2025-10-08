.

Zara Larsson Earns Career Highs With 'Midnight Sun'

Zara Larsson Earns Career Highs With 'Midnight Sun'

(Epic) Zara Larsson's never-ending Midnight Sun is just getting started. With career-bests across the board, the multi-platinum global pop powerhouse celebrates several career highs.

Midnight Sun achieves a career-best debut at #3 on the Billboard Top Dance Albums chart, as well as in the top 25 of the Billboard Top Album Sales chart, landing at #22. She also lands #7 on Luminate's Current Pop Albums chart, #10 on Internet Albums, and is Top 20 on the Digital Albums chart.

"Crush," in addition, is currently Top 20 at radio on the Pop Published chart. Alongside Midnight Sun's momentum, Zara Larsson has reached several new milestones as she surpasses 10.5 billion streams. New certification from the RIAA across Zara's catalogue include 4x Platinum for "Never Forget You," 3x Platinum for "Lush Life" and Gold for "Wow," "I Would Like," "All The Time," and "I Can't Fall In Love Without You."

