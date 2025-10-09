5 Seconds of Summer Premiere 'NOT OK' Video

(Republic) Australian alt-rock and future punk / pop band 5 Seconds of Summer have released the official video for their new single "NOT OK," directed by Hannah Lux Davis (Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Avril Lavigne).
"NOT OK" marks the lead single from their highly anticipated sixth studio album, EVERYONE'S A STAR! due out November 14th - and their first official new music since 2022. To kick off the new chapter, the band surprised fans in Los Angeles with a pop-up performance. Announced just hours before showtime, thousands of fans lined up and down Sunset Boulevard eager to witness the start of the band's new era and one-of-a-kind event.
The band debuted new songs off the album including lead single "NOT OK," "Boyband" "Telephone Busy," "No.1 Obsession" and "Everyone's A Star!," alongside fan favorites like "Youngblood," "She's So Perfect," and "Teeth".
5 Seconds of Summer's Calum Hood Shares 'Sunsetter' Video As Debut Album Arrives
5 Seconds of Summer's Calum Hood Shares 'Call Me When You Know Better' Video
5 Seconds of Summer's Calum Hood Announces Solo Album
