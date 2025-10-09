Armor For Sleep Take Fans To 'The Outer Ring' With New Video

(CCM) Armor For Sleep have released a music video for "The Outer Ring," the latest single to be lifted from the Friday, November 7 release of There Is No Memory, the seminal New Jersey post-hardcore band's brand new studio album.

As the album's towering opener, "The Outer Ring" is about betrayal and how, as glamorous as it might be to fight back, turning the other way and disappearing in the face of being hurt would be more constructive.

"This song is about dealing with one such betrayal and just wanting to give up and vanish into the deepest, darkest pits of the universe," frontman Ben Jorgensen said. "I wanted to start the album in the same way I started this journey of sorting through the things I have been through, which at the beginning was full of anger and messiness and void of meaningful answers."

Recorded with Sam Guaiana (Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, Between You and Me), There Is No Memory is a collection of songs that force the listener to question the very nature of their existence, of what makes us the people we are. While 2022's The Rain Museum was a record written in the throes of the dissolution of the Armor For Sleep frontman Ben Jorgensen's eight-year marriage and his subsequent divorce, its setting was more fictional and metaphorical. By comparison, There Is No Memory is much more literal, much more grounded in the real world, and much closer to the bone.

